Belgium beat Romania 2-0 at Euros to throw group wide open

Belgium rebounded from a shock defeat against Slovakia with a 2-0 victory over Romania at Euro 2024 on Saturday to leave Group E wide open with all four teams tied on three points.

Youri Tielemans scored 73 seconds into the match, and captain Kevin de Bruyne grabbed the vital second in the 80th after a long goal kick from Koen Casteels.

Romelu Lukaku set up the first before having a goal disallowed for the third time in two matches, one of several Belgium chances.

But Romania, who had opened 3-0 against Ukraine, also came close, with Dennis Man denied twice by Casteels.

Belgium's goals means that all 24 teams have now scored after 24 matches at the tournament, and that their group will have the most exciting finale on Wednesday.

There is all to play for when Belgium play Ukraine and Romania are up against Slovakia. Ukraine beat Slovakia 2-1 on Friday.

