Belgium back on track at Euros with 2-0 over Romania; group wide open

Belgium's players thank the fans after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Belgium rebounded from a shock defeat against Slovakia with a 2-0 victory over Romania at Euro 2024 on Saturday to leave Group E wide open with all four teams tied on three points.

Youri Tielemans scored 73 seconds into the match, and Man of the Match Kevin de Bruyne grabbed the vital second in the 80th after a long goal kick from Koen Casteels.

Romelu Lukaku set up the first before having a goal disallowed for the third time in two matches, one of several Belgium chances.

But Romania, who had opened 3-0 against Ukraine, also came close, with Dennis Man denied twice by Casteels.

Belgium's goals means that all 24 teams have now scored after 24 matches at the tournament, and that their Group E will have the most exciting finale on Wednesday because all four teams are tied on three points which according to statisticians Opta is unprecedented.

There is all to play for when Belgium play Ukraine and Romania are up against Slovakia. Ukraine beat Slovakia 2-1 on Friday.

Thielemans: 'early goal gave confidence'

"Scoring after two minutes gave us confidence," Thielemans said. "We are satisfied. Of course we suffered. We have to work on scoring more goals. The coach said we need to be patient and that we have the class to score."

De Bruyne told German broadcasters ZDF: "We scored today. The first game was't too bad either. We wasted too many chances again but the way the team played was good. The second goal was important and clinched it."

Romania coach Edward Iordănescu named Belgium as "a complete team" and "a candidate to win the title" while also praising his players.

"We never gave up, we fought very hard. In the second half, we were better. With a bit of luck we could have got a point. We had chances to equalise," he said.

Belgium claim quick lead

Belgium had wasted a host of chances and had two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed against Slovakia but they wasted no time against Romania, taking the lead after just 73 seconds.

Lukaku laid the ball back for Tielemans on the first attack, and the Aston Villa midfielder drilled into the bottom left corner from just outside the penalty area.

Romania almost responded instantly but Radu Dragusin's fifth-minute header was tipped over the bar by Casteels.

But it was mainly Belgium who fought for a second, led by playmaker and captain De Bruyne who set up forward Dodi Lukebakio for a shot from the right which was parried by goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Lukaku had a shot blocked, and Nita was on his guard against Jeremy Doku.

Romania threaten but Belgium fight back

Romania pressed for the equalizer, with Man forcing a Casteels save immediately after the restart, and Valentin Mihaila fimred over in the 48th.

But Belgium regrouped, with De Bruyne aiming wide and having aother effort saved.

Lukaku's agony meanwhile continued when he had another goal disallowed for offside in the 63rd after being played through by De Bruyne, and the Belgian record scorer was denied by Nita two minutes later.

That kept Romania in the game, and Belgium needed another big save from Casteels against Man to keep the slender lead.

Belgium's long overdue second finally came in the 80th when Casteels' long goal kick found De Bruyne who fought off Dragusin and slotted past Nita with a sliding effort.

Romania almost got back into the game after Denis Alibec beat Casteels but the shot didn't have enough power and was cleared by Timothy Castagne.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Arthur Theate (R) celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (R) and Romania's Andrei Burca fight for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (L) scores their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa