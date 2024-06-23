Belgium 2 Romania 0 | Player Ratings as Kevin de Bruyne arrives at Euro 2024

Belgium put their 1-0 opening game defeat to Slovakia behind them with a much improved display against Romania. The side who, coming into the tournament, had been unbeaten under Domenico Tedesco, appeared to have been woken up by their shock defeat in the first match of Euro 2024. Tedesco made a few changes which certainly helped balance the side.

Koen Casteels – 7

Made a huge save at 1-0 to keep Belgium ahead, then was solid in everything else he was required to do.

Timothy Castagne – 7

Much better performance from the Fulham man, who made a few key tackles to keep Romania out.

Wout Faes – 6

Another solid game from the Leicester defender, who completed the most passes in the match. Belgium were caught out a few times over the top and better teams may punish them.

Jan Vertonghen – 6

Came in for Anderlecht team mate Zeno Debast and was solid. His lack of pace could cause problems against certain teams in the tournament, and Belgium were lucky that Romania didn’t take their chances.

Arthur Theate – 6

Was good to see Theate back and an acutal left-back playing in this position. Will hopefully grow into the tournament as he gives the team balance at the back.

Youri Tielemans – 7

Took his goal well and like Theate gave the side much more balance. Should have done enough to be the starting central midfielder alongside Onana going forward in the tournament.

Amadou Onana – 8

Another strong performance from Onana who, even when making a mistake, was quick to make up for it. His ability to win the ball back and physically dominate his midfield battles allows the likes of De Bruyne and Doku to really shine.

Dodi Lukebakio – 6

Lukebakio replaced Leandro Trossard in the starting line-up and looked far more of a threat than the Arsenal man. End product wasn’t great, but his willingness to run at his man is something that gives Belgium a dual wing threat.

Kevin de Bruyne – 9

A masterclass from de Bruyne as he looked like the player he does at Manchester City. He was at the heart of everything that Belgium did well, took his goal incredibly well. He deserved an assist for the pass through to Lukaku that was marginally given as offside. In this form, de Bruyne can take Belgium beyond their expectations.

Jeremy Doku – 8

Doku was better than against Slovakia, making better decisions but still being the dribbling wizard he was in game one. The City man was a constant threat on the left and gives Belgium that extra threat that, alongside Lukabakio, will give opposition defenders a nightmare.

Romelu Lukaku – 8

Hopefully VAR will leave big Rom alone in the next game. The striker has scored three times this tournament but each one has been ruled out. He took this goal well but was offside by the finest of margins. Great assist for the opening goal and was physically dominant against the Romanian defence.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard – 4

Trossard seems to be second guessing himself so far at this tournament. Decision making seems uncharacteristically off, as he should’ve passed twice to create goal scoring opportunities but each time took too long and the chance was gone.

Orel Mangala – 5

Zeno Debast – 5

Yannick Carrasco – 5

With all the sides in Group E level on points, Belgium know that a win against Ukraine will see them through to the next round.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson