Belgium 0 Slovakia 1 | Player ratings as Red Devils lose Euro 2024 opener

Belgium suffered a shock defeat to open their Euro 2024 campaign as they went down 1-0 to Slovakia. Their opponents scored after just seven minutes and held on for a huge win in Group E. Belgium seemed to have equalised but twice Romelu Lukaku was denied by VAR. The first was ruled out for offside, the second for a handball by Loïs Openda.

Koen Casteels – 6

Could potentially have done better with the goal, but did make a great save from Lukas Haraslin before half-time to keep the scores at 1-1. Was rarely tested apart from that.

Timothy Castagne – 5

Didn’t really do much from right-back to put pressure on the Slovakian defence. Only attempted one cross which was not successful.

Wout Faes – 6

Leicester’s Faes had a solid game and was sold short on the goal. Recovered the ball nine times for the side.

Zeno Debast – 6

Probably not a great sign for Belgium that Debast completed the most passes of any outfield player for the side. Was a solid debut in the Euro’s and didn’t look inexperienced.

Yannick Carrasco – 5

Eyebrows were raised when Carrasco was given the nod at left-back over De Cuyper. Was caught out a few times on the left. Did manage to get forward but didn’t really look like he was in his best position.

Orel Mangala – 5

Not the best game from the Lyon man who only lasted 57 minutes before being replaced. Given the alternative’s in a more attacking minded Youri Tielemans on the bench, felt that Tedesco should have gone with just one defensive midfielder.

Amadou Onana – 7

Won his battles in midfield against a competitive Slovakian defence. Did his job defensively which made the decision to go with Mangala alongside him seem a mistake, especially after Slovakia took the lead.

Jeremy Doku – 5

After a mazy run it looked like Doku was going to take Slovakia apart. However, the confidence may have gotten to him as he made the key mistake that led to the Slovakian goal. Decision making at times was not great, even if he had the beating of his man on most occasions.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

De Bruyne tried to create chances for the side, with four being the most of any player on the pitch. Needed to get on the ball more in the first half as Belgium need him to lead the charge.

Leandro Trossard – 4

Had two chances to lay it off to Lukaku but made the wrong decision. Didn’t really have much impact on the game or provide a threat out wide. Only had two touches in the Slovakian box.

Romelu Lukaku – 6

Took two of his chances and was unlucky to be just offside and then for VAR to intervene. Did look a threat but just needs to be more clinical.

Substitutes

Johan Bakayoko – 5

Offered more than Trossard when he came on for Mangala. Had a glorious chance to equalise which was well blocked by the Slovakian defence.

Youri Tielemans – 5

Dodi Lukebakio – 5

Loïs Openda – 5

Next up for Belgium is a clash against Romania. The Romanians were worthy winners in their opener as they took Ukraine apart to win 3-0. Defeat against Romania could see Belgium struggling to qualify for the next round.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson