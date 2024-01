Rani on the rise...

(Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics)

In the past two years, Rosius has been turning heads on the track, beginning with a 100-meter sprint that went down as the second-fastest time ever recorded (11:39) by a Belgian sprinter, tying her with Olympian Olivia Borlee.

Since then, she has only continued to progress as one of the country’s most promosing sprinters.

Rani Rosius

(Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by MARIJN DE KEYZER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by ERIK VAN LEEUWEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rani Rosius

(Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire