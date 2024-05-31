Belgian Pro League Team of the Season: Midfielders

With the Belgian Pro League season wrapped up on Sunday, it is time to put together our team of the season for the 2023/2024 campaign. We have covered both goalkeeper and defence, so now it is time for the midfielders.

Right-midfield: Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht)

Anders Dreyer had a sensational season with Anderlecht. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 21 goals in 39 games and grabbed nine assists. He has since been rewarded with a spot in the Danish team for the upcoming European Championships in Germany. This was his second season with the club after joining from Midtjylland and his goals was a key reason that the side competed for the title this season.

Central midfield: Cameron Puertas (Union St Gilloise)

Cameron Puertas had huge shoes to fill this season. The 25-year-old Swiss central midfielder took over the position of long-standing captain Teddy Teuma. The Maltese international was a cult hero in Brussels, but Puertas ensured his departure was not as costly as it could have been. Puertas grabbed an incredible 21 assists across the season and chipped in with 56 goals. Unfortunately he has not qualified to represent Switzerland otherwise he should have been in their squad for the summer tournament.

Central midfield: Rob Schoofs (KV Mechelen)

The second central midfield spot was highly competitive. Theo Leoni, Hans Vanaken, Bilal El Khannouss and Jarne Stueckers all had strong claims. However, we went with Rob Schoofs of KV Mechelen. The 30-year-old club captain is the heartbeat of the side and his upturn in form catapulted the side from a relegation battle to almost making the top six. Schoofs grabbed seven goals and eight assists for the side in 39 games across all competitions.

Left midfield: Aboubakary Koita (Sint-Truiden)

It has been quite the season for Sint-Truiden’s 25-year-old winger Aboubakary Koita. Playing on the left and more centrally, he has grabbed himself 15 goals and three assists in 38 games, his best season in professional football by a country mile. Furthermore, he received a call up for the Mauritania national team and scored a screamer during the recent AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. There will be plenty of interest from other sides in Koita this summer.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson