Belgian Pro League Team of the Season: The Goalkeeper

With the Belgian Pro League season wrapped up on Sunday, it is time to put together our team of the season for the 2023/2024 campaign, starting with the goalkeeper.

There were a handful of candidates for this one, but the clear winner was Warleson of Cercle Brugge. The Brazilian has been patiently waiting his opportunity to become the sides number one, having joined back in February of 2020 on a free transfer. He certainly proved himself to be a reliable first choice for the club as they qualified for Europe for the first time in over a decade.

His shot stopping was excellent throughout the season, with the 27-year-old making big saves at crucial times in games to keep Cercle in them or hold onto a lead. His most memorable was a point blank save against Club Brugge which turned into a goal at the other end, as directly from his save Alan Minda raced away to score.

After a fantastic save from Warleson, Ecuadorian youngster Alan Minda takes the ball all the way from his own half for a fantastic solo goal in the Brugge derby! 🇪🇨pic.twitter.com/sPYysiumwN — Get Belgian & Dutch Football News (@GBeNeFN) February 19, 2024

Even in the final game of the season, he made two fantastic saves to ensure that Cercle drew 0-0 with Club Brugge and guaranteed their place in the Europa League qualification rounds for the 2024/2025 season. In 40 games this season the Brazilian goalkeeper kept 12 clean sheets, second to Maarten Vandervoordt but with less goals conceded. He had a saved percentage of 73.7% and, according to FotMob, prevented 11.3 goals. He also made the most saves in the league with 132, two more than second place Gabriel Slonina of relegated Eupen.

Tomorrow we will add four defenders to our team of the season for 2023/2024.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson