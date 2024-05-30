Belgian Pro League Team of the Season: The Defenders

With the Belgian Pro League season wrapped up on Sunday, it is time to put together our team of the season for the 2023/2024 campaign. Yesterday we announced the goalkeeper for our squad, today we will announce the four defenders.

Right back: Killian Sardella (Anderlecht)

22-year-old right back Killian Sardella made great strides this season with Anderlecht as they chased a title. The defender made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions, grabbing one goal and six assists. The side had the second best defence in the league, conceding 42 goals in 40 games. Sardella made the right-back spot his own and has shown that he can be relied on in his role for the future.

Central defender: Kevin Mac Allister (Union St Gilloise)

Kevin Mac Allister was a great signing for Union this summer. The 26-year-old from Argentina had one of the highest tackle success rates with over 70% and played 46 games in all competitions for the side from Brussels. He helped the side win the Belgian Cup for the first time in over a century and once again challenge for the title.

Central defender: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

Club Brugge had the best defence this season and Brandon Mechele was at the heart of it. The 31-year-old is climbing the total appearance charts for Club Brugge as he made over 60 appearances in all competitions for the club this season. He also chipped in with five league goals and was a rock during the play-offs as the side won their 19th title. Mechele has made an incredible 434 appearances for Club during his career and has been part of six title winning sides.

Left-back: Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Maxim De Cuyper built of an incredible season with Westerlo during 2022/2023 to return to the team of the season this year. De Cuyper grabbed nine goals and seven assists for Westerlo last year, turning that into 11 assists and five goals for Club Brugge as they won the title this year. De Cuyper was rewarded with a call up to the Belgian squad for the upcoming Euro’s in Germany.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson