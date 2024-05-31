Belgian Pro League to introduce stricter ownership tests to avoid repeat of Barnsley affiliated Pacific Media Group’s Oostende tenure

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Belgian Pro League clubs are set to vote on introducing more stringent ownership tests for prospective buyers of Belgian clubs. After the situation at both Oostende and Standard Liege, it is clear that something needs to be done to avoid the same thing happening in the future.

Oostende were owned by the Pacific Media Group, who also have involvement in sides such as Nancy and Barnsley. The club were run poorly and ended up bankrupt and have since had to dissolve because they could not find a buyer. They are not the only club to go out of business in Belgium in recent years. Mouscron also ceased to exist following relegation from the Pro League.

Standard have been owned by 777 for two years now, and for many of the fans that has been two years too long. The side have hade multiple transfer bans and it is unclear whether the group actually has enough money to keep the football club going. Thankfully, it appears that they are looking to sell the club this summer.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson