Belgian Grand Prix 2021 qualifying, F1 live: latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps
Qualifying begins at 2pm BST at a damp Spa-Francorchamps
Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead of team-mate Sergio Pérez
Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: Who holds the edge in F1's gripping title fight
12:44 PM
Current conditions at Spa...
Quali 🔜. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/pQl1oMXRGw
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 28, 2021
Marginal/doubtful whether they would start in this. Poor old Natalie Pinkham on Sky Sports F1 is sheltering in the paddock as she presents her bit to camera.
12:40 PM
Mercedes vs Red Bull in qualifying trim
The chart compares them in qualifying over the season, compared to the quickest overall lap in qualifying. Just 0.007 per cent separates them on average. Almost nothing. But here you can see how they stack up against one another. A score of 100.000 per cent represents the quickest lap of the weekend, 101.000 would be one per cent off, or one second on a theoretical 1:40 lap.
It's raining fairly steadily again at the circuit. Or at least in the pits, it's the longest track on the calendar and is in the forest, so a good chance if it's raining at La Source it won't be at Pouhon.
12:34 PM
Weather update
Think the rain has slowed or stopped a little, but more likely during the session. Hopefully we'll be able to get going on time. Nobody likes a lengthy delay.
Hi all. Due to professional work commitments with Hurricane Ida, I won't be able to provide rolling updates this weekend, but here's the latest ahead of Qualifying:
LATEST RADAR: Further rain is likely during Qualifying as showers close in from the north.#F1 | #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/tEgG60Zqed
— MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) August 28, 2021
12:26 PM
Constructor standings after 11 rounds
It's tight at the top (and for third)...
12:19 PM
Verstappen topped second and third practice
But did end up in the barriers yesterday...
12:13 PM
Driver standings after 11 rounds - Top 12
Not much in it. In fact, eight points is fairly negligible.
12:10 PM
Just as I say that...
The rain has got significantly heavier. The F3 race this morning ran for several formation laps behind the Safety Car and then the start procedure was abandoned before it eventually got going.
12:05 PM
Still pretty damp in Belgium
Rain falling but not at a massive rate. But a little drizzly. Not very warm out there, either. Just under an hour to go. Who doesn't love F1 in the wet?
12:01 PM
F1 calendar update: 22 race season looks likely, with possible Qatar Grand Prix
F1 have unveiled the provisional remainder of the season, with a few chops and changes since the last edition was published. There's a chance that we could have the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix in the vacant slot, to end with three races in the middle east. Read more about that from Phil Duncan here.
11:54 AM
Times after final practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 56.924secs
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:57.871
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:57.996
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:58.509
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:58.913
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:59.205
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:59.324
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:59.436
George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:59.492
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:59.613
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:59.808
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:59.981
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 2:00.456
Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 2:00.749
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 2:01.269
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 2:01.370
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:01.510
Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:01.512
Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 2:01.792
Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:04.382
11:00 AM
Good afternoon F1 fans
And welcome again to Telegraph Sport's Formula One coverage as the grid returns after the summer break. It always feels quite long, doesn't it? Especially in the era of races coming thick and fast as they tend to do these days. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lead the way in their respective championships – an outcome that looked unlikely when they trailed heading into the British Grand Prix. Either way, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have some ground to claw back after a couple of near disastrous races, marred by controversy and crashes.
Spa-Francorchamps is often a great place for a race and it is also quite often a place where the weather plays a part. It looks that way this weekend, with rain falling at various points yesterday – though there was a good amount of running in the dry, though Charles Leclerc and Verstappen still managed to crash, however, ending their sessions.
It continued today as final practice began in the damp, got a bit dryer and then a bit more rain fell before stopping in the final 15 minutes. Lando Norris was brave for McLaren, going out on a set of dry tyres with three minutes remaining but came straight back into the pits without setting a time. The forecast for the rest of the day and indeed weekend is for more of the same. That should spice things up a little. That said, the cream rises to the top in difficult conditions, and Verstappen and Hamilton are two of the best in the wet. You never know, we could have Lance Stroll on pole or something wacky.
Verstappen ended it all quickest with a time of 1:56.924, ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Pérez. Not entirely sure how much we should read into all of these times but Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, in the Mercedes cars, were third and 11th, with Lando Norris fourth and Esteban Ocon fifth for McLaren and Alpine respectively.
Qualifying begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what could be another gripping qualifying session.