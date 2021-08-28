Belgian Grand Prix 2021 qualifying, F1 live: latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps

Aston Martin's Canadian driver Lance Stroll drives during the third practice session of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 28, 2021 - AFP

12:44 PM

Current conditions at Spa...

Marginal/doubtful whether they would start in this. Poor old Natalie Pinkham on Sky Sports F1 is sheltering in the paddock as she presents her bit to camera.

12:40 PM

Mercedes vs Red Bull in qualifying trim

The chart compares them in qualifying over the season, compared to the quickest overall lap in qualifying. Just 0.007 per cent separates them on average. Almost nothing. But here you can see how they stack up against one another. A score of 100.000 per cent represents the quickest lap of the weekend, 101.000 would be one per cent off, or one second on a theoretical 1:40 lap.

It's raining fairly steadily again at the circuit. Or at least in the pits, it's the longest track on the calendar and is in the forest, so a good chance if it's raining at La Source it won't be at Pouhon.

12:34 PM

Weather update

Think the rain has slowed or stopped a little, but more likely during the session. Hopefully we'll be able to get going on time. Nobody likes a lengthy delay.

Hi all. Due to professional work commitments with Hurricane Ida, I won't be able to provide rolling updates this weekend, but here's the latest ahead of Qualifying:



LATEST RADAR: Further rain is likely during Qualifying as showers close in from the north.#F1 | #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/tEgG60Zqed — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) August 28, 2021

12:26 PM

Constructor standings after 11 rounds

It's tight at the top (and for third)...

12:19 PM

Verstappen topped second and third practice

But did end up in the barriers yesterday...

12:13 PM

Driver standings after 11 rounds - Top 12

Not much in it. In fact, eight points is fairly negligible.

12:10 PM

Just as I say that...

The rain has got significantly heavier. The F3 race this morning ran for several formation laps behind the Safety Car and then the start procedure was abandoned before it eventually got going.

Caio Collet of Brazil and MP Motorsport (18) drives during Round 5:Spa-Francorchamps race 1 of the Formula 3 Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2021 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

12:05 PM

Still pretty damp in Belgium

Rain falling but not at a massive rate. But a little drizzly. Not very warm out there, either. Just under an hour to go. Who doesn't love F1 in the wet?

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the third practice session of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 28, 202 - AFP

12:01 PM

F1 calendar update: 22 race season looks likely, with possible Qatar Grand Prix

F1 have unveiled the provisional remainder of the season, with a few chops and changes since the last edition was published. There's a chance that we could have the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix in the vacant slot, to end with three races in the middle east. Read more about that from Phil Duncan here.

11:54 AM

Times after final practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 56.924secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:57.871 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:57.996 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:58.509 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:58.913 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:59.205 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:59.324 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:59.436 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:59.492 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:59.613 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:59.808 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:59.981 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 2:00.456 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 2:00.749 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 2:01.269 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 2:01.370 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:01.510 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:01.512 Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 2:01.792 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:04.382

11:00 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome again to Telegraph Sport's Formula One coverage as the grid returns after the summer break. It always feels quite long, doesn't it? Especially in the era of races coming thick and fast as they tend to do these days. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lead the way in their respective championships – an outcome that looked unlikely when they trailed heading into the British Grand Prix. Either way, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have some ground to claw back after a couple of near disastrous races, marred by controversy and crashes.

Spa-Francorchamps is often a great place for a race and it is also quite often a place where the weather plays a part. It looks that way this weekend, with rain falling at various points yesterday – though there was a good amount of running in the dry, though Charles Leclerc and Verstappen still managed to crash, however, ending their sessions.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the third practice session of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 28, 2021. - AFP

It continued today as final practice began in the damp, got a bit dryer and then a bit more rain fell before stopping in the final 15 minutes. Lando Norris was brave for McLaren, going out on a set of dry tyres with three minutes remaining but came straight back into the pits without setting a time. The forecast for the rest of the day and indeed weekend is for more of the same. That should spice things up a little. That said, the cream rises to the top in difficult conditions, and Verstappen and Hamilton are two of the best in the wet. You never know, we could have Lance Stroll on pole or something wacky.

Verstappen ended it all quickest with a time of 1:56.924, ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Pérez. Not entirely sure how much we should read into all of these times but Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, in the Mercedes cars, were third and 11th, with Lando Norris fourth and Esteban Ocon fifth for McLaren and Alpine respectively.

Qualifying begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what could be another gripping qualifying session.