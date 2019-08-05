Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies following Tour of Poland crash

Bjorg Lambrecht crashed in the final 100km of stage three - AFP

Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht has died following a crash at the Tour of Poland. The 22-year-old Belgian fell in the final 100km of the third stage and was taken to hospital after being resuscitated, according to race organisers.

But his team confirmed he passed away on Monday.

Lotto-Soudal said: "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has become reality today… Lotto Soudal is deeply saddened to inform that 22-year-old rider Bjorg Lambrecht passed away following a crash in the Tour de Pologne today.

"The entire Lotto Soudal team would like to express its deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates and all the loved ones of Bjorg. May you rest in peace, Bjorg."

The Tour of Poland confirmed the news on their Twitter account.

The statement read: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg Lambrecht passed away following an accident on today's stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community."

Lambrecht was competing in his second season on the WorldTour and had been regarded as one of his nation's most promising young talents.