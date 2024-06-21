Belfield American Legion Post 144 splits twin-bill with Astros

Jun. 21—HAZEN — After dropping the opener to the Hazen-based Post 189 Astros on Wednesday, June 19, the Belfield Post 144 Knights bounced back with an 11-6 win in the nightcap to improve their record to 4-9 on the 2024 American Legion summer baseball season. Three Knight hurlers combined for the win in the second-half of the twin-bill and centerfielder Mark Fitterer went 2-for-5 with 3 runs and 4 RBI and a double to push Post 144 to the nightcap victory.

While Fitterer's performance at the plate was solid, throughout, the Knights also benefited from a 3-for-5 effort with 3 RBI from infielder Brayden kastro and left-fielder Evan Walter's 3-for-4 nightcap that included a run and an RBI with 1 stolen-base. In addition, infielder Luke Obrigewitsch crossed the plate 3 times and swiped 2 bags to pace the Knights on the basepaths as they racked-up 7 steals on the night.

The staff of Nathaniel Mehrer Carson Wyant and Obrigewitsch mowed-down 7 combined Post 189 batters in the game, while limiting the lineup to 4 hits and surrendering 6 earned-runs.

The narrow Game 1 loss came despite the Knights outhitting the 'Stros, 5-2, but Post 144 attempted a valiant comeback after going 3-runs-down the first two frames.

The Knights knotted the game at 3-apiece through the fourth-inning efforts of a leadoff single from Fetterer and a single from Obrigewitsch with Wyant also recording a safety to load the bases. After Kastro drove in Fitterer and Obrigewitsch with a single to left and closed the gap to 3-2, catcher Conner Honeyman pushed Wyant across the plate on an RBI-groundout to tie the game at 3-3, but the threat stopped there for the next two frames.

Post 144 couldn't advance a runner past first for the next 9 outs, and the Astros closed out the game on a walkoff single from Grady Holen to score Bradyn Braithwaite for the home-win.

Kastrow started on the mound and struck out 5 while surrendering 6 walks and zero earned-runs, while Obrigewitsch came on in relief to absorb the late-loss, fanning 2 and allowing zero earned-runs with 2 hits and a pair of walks in the 2.1 innings of work.

Next-up for Post 144 will be a trip to Hettinger/Scranton/New England to face the Varsity Bears on Monday, June 24 with games beginning at 4 p.m. in the doubleheader series.

For more information about the Post 144 Knights, please visit

https://www.legion.org/baseball/teams/2024/nd/3020332

.