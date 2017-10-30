Beleaguered bullpens for Astros, Dodgers in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) -- Nobody needs a day off in this World Series more than those run-down relievers.

Brandon Morrow has pitched in all five games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had never pitched three straight days before talking himself into a wild Game 5, then allowed a tying home run on his first pitch. He left without getting an out and the Houston Astros suddenly ahead by three runs.

Morrow has given up three home runs in the postseason after not allowing any in 45 regular-season appearances.

''It's not just the amount of games you play, but emotional investment and the incredible focus that everybody has,'' he said. ''It wears on you mentally, and that kind of mental focus kind of wears on you physically. So yeah, it's a grind. Guys are fatigued, but not tired, if that makes sense.''

After a 162-game regular season plus another month of high-pressure games in the playoffs, they're not done yet.

Game 6 is Tuesday night, after both teams travel from Texas back to the West Coast.

Houston never even used struggling closer Ken Giles in its 13-12 win in Game 5, which ended early Monday morning after each team employed seven pitchers in 10 innings over nearly 5+ hours. The loser was Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers' All-Star closer who had already blown a save in Game 2 - matching his total during the entire year to date.

Taxing bullpens and top relievers in the postseason in certainly not a new phenomenon. Look no further than last year's World Series.

For the first time ever in 2016, not a single starter recorded an out after the sixth inning of any game - and that Series went the full seven games.

Chicago closer Aroldis Chapman won Game 7 against Cleveland, ending a 108-year title drought for the Cubs. But that was only after he blew the save in the 10-inning game. Indians reliever Andrew Miller had given up two runs and the lead over 2 1/3 innings, his second straight World Series game allowing a run after eight consecutive scoreless playoff appearances.