Belanger, Kearney lift Londonderry past Pinkerton in Div. I softball semifinal

Jun. 5—HOLDERNESS — Vivien Belanger felt the intensity of the moment as she stepped up to the plate but settled in as she battled.

After making contact on a few pitches that sailed foul, Belanger delivered the game-winning hit for the Londonderry High School softball team in the NHIAA Division I semifinals.

The sophomore belted a two-out, walk-off single to left field in the Lancers' 2-1 triumph over rival Pinkerton Academy on Tuesday night at D&M Park.

Belanger's game-winning single was one of four total hits in a pitchers' duel between Londonderry sophomore Elisabeth Kearney and Pinkerton freshman Julia Caruso.

Top-seeded Londonderry (19-2) will play 11th-seeded Bishop Guertin (13-8) in the Division I final on Saturday night (7) back at D&M Park. Bishop Guertin upset second-seeded Winnacunnet, 7-2, in Tuesday's other semifinal behind a five-run seventh inning.

Fifth-seeded Pinkerton finished with a 17-4 record.

"All I focused on was just touching the ball with the bat no matter what," Belanger said. "I didn't care where it went."

Belanger, Londonderry's No. 9 batter, did not crack the lineup until late in the season, Lancers coach Dave Johnson said, but has hit .500 since earning her opportunity.

"I've been doing some key elements, I guess," Belanger said of her recent hitting success. "I've been putting my foot down sooner, just working on my swing overall."

Belanger drove in Abby Austen, who drew a one-out walk earlier in the inning, from third base. Senior Addison Martinez was on second base as a courtesy runner for Zoey Nelson (fielder's choice).

Caruso logged 13 strikeouts and allowed two hits and four walks. Two of the righty's walks came in the seventh inning, during which she reached over 120 pitches.

Kearney, also a righty, allowed two hits and one walk while striking out 16.

The hurlers combined for seven 1-2-3 innings. Caruso struck out the side in the fourth and sixth.

"Both pitchers were on," Pinkerton coach Tom Wall said.

Kearney said she utilized her rise ball and curveball plenty while occasionally throwing a changeup to keep the Astros' batters off balance. The rise ball was Kearney's go-to strikeout pitch, she said.

Wall said his batters wanted to make contact so badly that they were overswinging.

"We knew coming into this that we were going to have to focus and lock down," said Kearney, who improved to 10-0 on the season. "Our team is all about together — playing as a unit. I do those things out there because my team always pushes me to be my best."

Both teams scored their first runs on defensive miscues.

Pinkerton's Maddy Moore led off the fourth inning with a standup triple. Her courtesy runner, Isabella Fall, then scored on a passed ball.

Kearney struck out the next three Astros.

Londonderry knotted the score at one run each in the fifth.

Belanger put the ball in play with two outs and Austen on third base. Astros shortstop Maddy Schoenenberger fielded the ball but her throw to first basemen Julia Cahoon was too strong, allowing Austen to score.

Austen reached base on a walk and advanced on ground outs from Nelson and Jennifer Raza.

"Our bottom of the order came through with the short game," Johnson said. "That's how we scored."

