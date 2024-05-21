Belal Muhammad explains why he doesn’t like ‘piece of trash’ Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad didn’t mince his words when asked about Sean Strickland.

Strickland has commented on Palestine’s ongoing conflict with Israel numerous times, even taking aim at Muhammad, who is of Palestinian descent.

Muhammad is irked by former middleweight champion Strickland’s take on the matter, calling it a cry for attention. Muhammad says he noticed Strickland commenting about Palestine years ago.

“Honestly, I had no care about him at all until I posted one thing about Palestine and it was literally like three years ago,” Muhammad said on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast. “Same thing: They were getting bombed and he just commented on there when it had nothing to do with him because he likes to just put his nose into stuff and get attention. And he said something like, ‘They need to just give up. They’re going to end up losing anyway, they just need to bend the knee.’ It was the stupidest statement ever.

“But he did it just to get attention, to get a comment out of myself. Somebody like that who’s sitting there, laughing at people dying or making a joke out of it, it just shows what type of person he is. He’s like a piece of trash.

“Recently where he was crying on Theo Von about his dad and, ‘You can’t talk about my dad. Don’t bring up family. That’s dirty when you do it.’ You’re literally talking about kids that just got bombed, kids that are dying, and you’re making a joke of it, but when it comes back to you, it shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality.”

Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) runs things back with welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) in the UFC 304 main event July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie