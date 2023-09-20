Bel Air High School standout Christopher Davis earns Texas football honor

Bel Air senior wide receiver and defensive back Christopher Davis is one of six winners of the 2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week as presented by Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers. All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

This is the fourth week of the award and Davis earned his honor in Class 5A.

In a 44-37 win against Clint last Friday night, Davis made an impact on both sides of the football and even special teams, rarely coming off the field for the Highlanders. Davis finished the game with eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 152 return yards while registering a whopping 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Davis' performance and leadership has Bel Air off to a 4-0 start to the 2023 season.

Chris Davis

"Chris is one of the nicest, most selfless kids you’ll ever meet, and he just happens to be an outstanding student-athlete. He is a leader on campus serving on the Principal’s Advisory Council and a leader in our school district, serving on the Ysleta Independent School District Student-Athlete Leadership Council," Bel Air head football coach Eric Scogin said. "He is arguably one of the top players, not just in El Paso, but in the state at each of his respective positions (wide receiver and defensive back). Chris works as hard as I’ve ever seen a young person work when it comes to academics and being successful in athletics."

More: HS Football Storylines Del Valle QB Jake Fette, Bowie offense among storylines this week in El Paso HS football

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Bel Air HS Christopher Davis earns Built Ford Tough Player of Week