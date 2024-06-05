Bel Air High School introduces Gary Recoder as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bel Air High School officially introduced Gary Recoder as its new head football coach and athletic coordinator on Tuesday. KTSM reported the news of Recoder’s hiring on Monday.

Recoder heads to Bel Air after he spent the last five seasons of his head coaching career at Riverside High School. While at Riverside, Recoder went 37-15, collected three straight District 1-4A championships (2021-2023) and led the Rangers to four straight winning seasons that resulted in playoff appearances.

The decision to leave Riverside for Bel Air was not an easy one to make for Recoder, but was one he had to to make. The jump in classification from 4A to 5A was a big selling point for Recoder to take the job at Bel Air.

“It was very, very difficult. I’m alumni from there [Riverside] and I graduated from there and I love those kids,” Recoder said on Tuesday. “It was very hard. It was not something simple, but in our small coaching fraternity, I’ve been wanting to move up in classification. There is there’s no secret about that.”

“I’m happy with the body of work that we did at Riverside. I’m excited for those kids and that program. They’re going to continue to do what they do,” Recoder said. “But it’s time for another challenge. I’m excited about the Bel Air football program and the community here and the athletic programs. I just want to continue to add to the success that they already have going on.”

Recoder takes over a Bel Air football program that put together back-to-back eight-win seasons under the direction of former head coach Eric Scogin.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.