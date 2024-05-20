Beitel coaches West to victory in PFCA small school game

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Tyler Gee’s 1-yard pass to Joey Wilkinson with five seconds remaining gave the West a dramatic 27-24 victory over the East in Sunday’s Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association (PFCA) East-West Small School All-Star Game at Cumberland Valley High School.

Wilkinson, from Hanover, was the West MVP. Gee, a Loyalsock product, also connected on a 32-yard strike to teammate Jamaire Harden to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.

Harden also pulled in a pass from Northern Bedford County’s Eion Snider earlier in the second.

The West, coached by Ligonier Valley’s Roger Beitel, led 21-14 at halftime, but fell behind by three points in the fourth quarter thanks to a safety and Steelton-Highspire’s Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s 31-yard pass reception from Palmerton’s Matt Machalik with 4:44 remaining.

Richland’s Declan Piscatello was listed as a defensive lineman on the West roster.