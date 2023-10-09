‘It’s like being whisked back to a more refined era’: Britain through the eyes of French tourists

French tourists are partial to some tea and cake when on holiday in Britain - Bettys Tearoom, Harrogate

Word has got about, not least in The Telegraph’s reader comments section, that the French don’t like us. Some don’t, of course. I doubt that Fabien Galthié is dead keen right now. And the fellow in our French village bistro – with whom I had to have sharp words recently – is probably in the same camp. But an awful lot do like us, many of them very much. I know this because I have just conducted a survey.

The French remain the number two foreign visitors to Britain – after the US, but ahead of the Irish, Germans and Spanish – and, though 2022 numbers are still down on 2019 (the last normal tourism year), their spending jumped some 13 per cent, to more than £1.5 billion. So they not only appreciate us, but are paying handsomely to do so.

Fish and chips and Sunday roasts get a thumbs up from the French - Getty

‘Perplexing’ beans and wonderful Stilton

Quite a lot of that cash is being spent on food – British food which, against all expectations, the French like. Well, they like some of it, and that’s surprising enough in a nation which used to consider “la gastronomie anglaise” as another way of saying “diarrhoea”.

Sunday roasts, notably in pubs, get every vote, as do fish and chips – so esteemed that they’re now found, in the original language (“le fish ’n’ chips”), across France – and, supremely, the full English.

Jean, an agronomist from Marseilles, said: “I have to admit that the first time I was served beans for breakfast, I was perplexed. But they’re really good, with egg, English bacon and sausage.”

As does a traditional fry-up - Getty

The sheer range of cuisines easily available in Britain is another source of pleasure among people who, on home territory, consider foreign food a threat to their national sovereignty. British stand-outs, though, are Asian restaurants. “In Indian and Chinese places, they serve dishes without compromise,” said Benoït, a civil servant from the Pas-de-Calais. “Similar restaurants in France invariably soften the edges.”

Meanwhile, in a nation of cheese fanatics, Stilton stands so proud that a French chef I know named his dog after it. You hear a bloke yelling “Stilton!” in a park in the Tarn, you’ll know who it is. And its near, unpasteurised relative, Stichelton – served to our king and queen at the recent banquet in the Palace of Versailles – has been termed one of the five best cheeses in the world by multi-starred French chef Anne-Sophie Pic.

The French are known to be huge fans of stilton cheese - Getty

Naturally, not everything passes muster. My survey turned up strongly negative views on Marmite, pickled eggs, fruit jelly, Branston pickle and the over-reliance on processed foods. Including spaghetti hoops. Joël, a French teacher from Besançon, recalled visiting northern England where, on discovering his Italian ancestry, the lady of the house served him spaghetti hoops on toast for tea. “I’ll bet you eat this a lot back home,” she said. “Not as often as you’d think,” he said.

‘It’s like being whisked back to a more refined era’

But, at the posher end, Britain did the business. Cucumber sandwiches and shortbread had several fans, as did Fortnum and Mason. Béatrice, county council officer in the Creuse department, said: “The place is so magnificent. It’s like being whisked back to a more refined era. And the tea with cakes – extraordinary!”

Michèle from the Basque country praised scones, and apple pie and cream though – in a different register – regretted that at marriages and formal occasions, “one had to wait until after the speeches before one could smoke.” Such barbaric puritanism was never obtained in France.

Us Brits like to think we excel in refinement - and apparently the French agree - Andrew Crowley

Refinement is, nevertheless and evidently, an ace in the British hand. “Garden parties!” said Valérie, a tourism official from Avignon. “A jug of Pimms – unknown in France – sparkling in the sun, delicious to sip. Little canapés on old, unmatched plates… and port jelly as dessert.”

Valérie compared this favourably with the French summer habit of barbecues with big sausages and gallons of red. She was, however, markedly less enthusiastic about the epidemic of special diets she’d bumped into in Britain. “Vegetarian, vegan, no gluten, no dairy, no tomatoes, no heaven-knows-what-else – you need an algorithm to work out what you can safely cook. We don’t ask such questions in France.”

In a similar vein, Benoît from the Pas-de-Calais thought the British squeamish, nowhere near as full-frontal as the French where food was concerned. “It always amuses me to see the horrified reactions of British people in restaurants in France when served fish with their little faces still on,” he said. “The faces still on the fish, I mean.”

Afternoon tea is a favourite British pastime for French tourists - Fortnum & Mason

Pubs and parks

But – and it’s a big “but” – the British have pubs. There’s not a French visitor to Britain who doesn’t relish pub life. Evelyne, a retired teacher from Montpellier, put it best: “Cafés in France are extensions of the street by other means. Pubs are cosy refuges from the street, for conversation and easy laughter.”

The British now also have terrific markets. A lady I know recently spent almost her entire city break in London at Camden Market. “Best bit by far,” she said. Borough and Spitalfields markets also had their aficionados, as did farmers’ markets further afield. “The only place I can get artisan-made chutney,” said Benoît.

He was not alone, either, in appreciating food courts-cum-markets like The Good Shed at Canterbury and Macknad at Faversham. Clearly, Britain is closing on France, market-wise.

And, believe many French people, London in general is already ahead of Paris. Said Carole in Normandy: “There are the parks, of course, and the City. But the real Britishness is in the freedom to be oneself. The street is a show, but also a breath of liberty, less closed in by codes of conduct than Paris.”

Béatrice of the Creuse is of similar mind: “There’s real diversity, even fantasy, in London, which you don’t get in Paris. You feel you are swept along in a cosmopolitan crowd.”

There’s not a French visitor to Britain who doesn’t relish pub life - Getty

‘Dignity sometimes takes a hit’

This translates into a more informal life in Britain. Said Céline of Brittany: “I love the soft words and the chit-chat. People, especially shop-keepers and restaurateurs, call you ‘love’ or ‘sweetie’, they ask how you are. It lends warmth to exchanges.” Jean from Marseilles agrees: “That kind of kindness makes daily life really agreeable.”

And when, by night, British life flips over to party time, that’s pretty good too – even if, as he said, “dignity sometimes takes a hit”. Jean evidently knows Britain well enough to have mastered understatement rare in his hometown.

Valérie from Avignon admired the British talent for self-deprecation – “you need great self-confidence to pull that off,” she said – though grows quickly irritated by our constant apologising (“even for things you haven’t done”) and long-windedness. “Why say ‘in the not too distant future’, when ‘soon’ will do?”

It’s difficult, though, to ignore the positive impact of our monarchy, especially so soon after the King and Queen’s state visit to France. Marnie, Countess de Vanssay – whose family have owned the Château de la Barre in the Loire valley for six centuries – was unambiguous. “On a personal note, I can say that as French aristocrats - and many French people who are not aristocrats would join me in this opinion – we miss the elegance and decorum that the English have preserved via their monarchy.

Borough Market is another top pick - Reuters

“In France, we have vulgar, common presidents who are playing at being monarchs, but have no tradition, no decency, no stature.”

Enthusiasm for royals is not confined to the French nobility. Commoners share it. Said Valérie from Avignon: “I have a lovely tin of shortbread produced for the coronation of Charles III. Everybody I know is very jealous. The equivalent in France would be a box of macaroons with a picture of the Macrons on it. We deprive ourselves of panache. If only we’d cut off a few fewer heads.”

High culture – and high prices

The French come too for culture. Some even make it up north. Carole from Normandy had good memories of the Tate at Liverpool, and not just for the quality of the exhibitions. “I really like the natural light which floods the docks of northern England, which is always, wrongly, supposed to be grey.” There is a downside, mind. Several French people were scandalised that they had to pay to enter Westminster Abbey (£29 from Nov1) and Canterbury Cathedral (£17).

The French are also drawn to the beautiful British countryside - Getty

“That’s not what places of worship are about,” said one, who was mollified, but not entirely, by the fact that most British museums are free, including the British Museum. I pointed out that entry to the Louvre is £14.75. “Ok,” she said, “but it’s one of the world’s greatest, and still cheaper than Canterbury cathedral.”

Fortunately, British theatre won over French theatre, said Countess de Vanssay, because it was witty and underplayed whereas the Parisian stage regularly overacted. Said Evelyne from Montpellier: “It’s Molière versus Shakespeare – and, even in France, most people know that the world would chuck Molière off a raft to save Shakespeare.”

Then there are the landscapes. One might have thought that France, being twice the size of the UK and full of mountains, rivers and lakes, had all the landscapes the French needed. Apparently not. Carole, from Normandy, was dithyrambic about the Lake District – “great walks, lovely stone walls and, as we walk, we meet only cool pleasant people appreciating the beauty.”

Breton Céline was similarly enthused by the Isle of Wight. The key thing, apparently, is to start with a roast lunch at the Taverners in Godshill and then roam either along the coast or inland for a “promenade digestive”.

I could go on. Asking French people what they like about Britain opens floodgates – and Brexit really doesn’t get in the way. Just a couple of things. Four, in truth. If we’d finally ditch feet and inches, stop putting milk in tea, improve the quality of coffee – and bin all cream crackers (a mystery to most French people), then scarcely anything would impede a truly cordiale entente.

