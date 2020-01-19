After being traded, Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver are flying back with Blazers to Portland

Since being traded earlier Saturday, now former Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore broke his silence on social media.





I have A LOT of love for Portland... a place I always saw myself playing. A place I PRAYED about getting too, and it happened... unfortunately the sh***y part about this game is this side of it. Years and years of cultivating a relationship with your peers to all see it wiped away with in a couple hours. Even though my stay here was short lived, I felt like I gained some lifelong friends. My guys held me down regardless of how I played, we were all in this together... I dont even know what else to say but #GetOffThePropertyBruv 🤣🤣 #InsideJokes @trailblazers thank you for the opportunity

The heartfelt post revealed one thing, however. Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver, who were traded to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, Caleb Swanigan, and two second round picks are headed back with the Trail Blazers to Portland before they move on to their new team.

The first photo shared in Bazemore's Instagram message shows the Trail Blazers players posing for a group photo. It became clear Bazemore and Tolliver were traveling back to Portland with the team when we noticed the clothing in the photo were the fits each player wore for Saturday's game in OKC.

It shouldn't be shocking Baze and AT are headed back with the team, but since the deal hasn't yet been finalized, players and Coach Stotts are unable to provide much detail.

Players have to pass physicals and paperwork has to be completed. It may take until Tuesday before the deal is completed with the league office.

So rest assured, Bazemore and Tolliver weren't left high and dry in Oklahoma City or forced to hitchhike to Sacramento.

