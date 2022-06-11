Being Tennessee baseball finally caught up with Tennessee — at the worst possible time | Estes

KNOXVILLE – As easy as this game has seemed for Tennessee baseball this season, it’s not.

That’s why all the skepticism.

That’s why such a big deal was made about a missing sticker on Jordan Beck’s bat against Vanderbilt.

It had something to do with a gullible ESPN commentator being taken by unfounded rumors enough to say on the air last weekend – erroneously and stunningly, without an ounce of proof – that a Vols player had tested positive for PEDs.

Tennessee’s team is like an overgrown little leaguer who brings a birth certificate to games only to have other parents still refuse to accept he or she is the correct age. The Vols are so good, it is suspicious. And widely disliked.

The Vols, to be fair, brought some of that on themselves. They’ve extended a middle finger to the rest of the sport while being ostracized and villainized and preferring it that way. Conversely, they couldn’t be more adored by their people in Knoxville. As for everyone else? Who cares. In 2022, Tennessee vs. the rest of college baseball had been a mismatch.

Until this:

Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 6.

Only the first of a best-of-three series. There’s another game Saturday and maybe Sunday. But on this Friday night, with Peyton Manning in the seats and a raucous Lindsey Nelson again bursting at the seams, the comeuppance that so many have awaited began to materialize.

Baseball finally started to catch up with Tennessee.

“They played well,” Vols coach Tony Vitello said, “and we didn’t.”

Starting pitching has been a huge Vols strength. It’s now turning into a liability in the postseason, and while Tennessee’s bullpen and bats again combined to put up a good fight and regain a little momentum before Game 2, the combo wasn’t enough to overcome the fact that Notre Dame was just better.

As much as the Vols have defied odds, the Fighting Irish did Friday. They had 13 hits. They slugged home runs in each of the first four innings, chasing Vols starter Blade Tidwell and handing Tennessee an 8-1 deficit that was its biggest of the season.

They batted .429 (6-for-14) with two outs, as opposed to the Vols, who weren’t clutch at all, hitting .063 with runners on base.

And Notre Dame's cleanup hitter wasn’t ejected in the fifth inning.

Indeed, this night will be memorable for more than just baseball. Always is with these Vols.

Except this time, the edgy stuff didn’t help. It hurt them. Drew Gilbert’s ejection while arguing a strike call mid-at-bat – the count was 1-1 – means he’ll be sidelined for Saturday’s Game 2. It was a quick hook for an umpire in a game this significant, but if you read Gilbert’s lips on replay, there was little doubt about the reason. And as Vitello said, “Can’t take it back.”

“The kid likes to win. He plays with a lot of passion at times,” Vitello said. “... He let it spill over a little bit there.”

Obviously, not what you want from a veteran standout and team leader. Gilbert dented his team’s chances at reaching Omaha. But it was on brand for his team. Got to be willing to take the full ride with these Vols, no matter where it goes. This is who they are. They’ve told everyone already.

Gilbert’s ejection could end up as his final moment in a Tennessee uniform. Fair or not, it could also be the defining moment of a series now nine innings from a defeat that’d be exceptionally painful for Vol Nation. Unrealized expectations on top of how much the haters would delight in seeing this Tennessee team fall short of the College World Series.

That happens to heavily favored teams in this tournament. It was Arkansas last year. It has been some of Vanderbilt’s better squads. Exactly 20 years ago, a top-seeded juggernaut from Florida State happened to lose a Super Regional to … underdog Notre Dame.

That’s baseball.

It’s supposed to be as difficult as it finally was Friday for Tennessee.

Reach sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Being Tennessee baseball finally caught up with Vols vs. Notre Dame