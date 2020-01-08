Being Super Bowl favorites is uncharted territory for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Bradley Bozeman is in a familiar spot.

Throughout high school, Bozeman's high school team - Handley High School - was one of the best in the state of Alabama. His team won a state championship in 2011 and made the playoffs in each of Bozeman's season at Handley.

At the University of Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 64-7 in the time Bozeman was in the program.

And now on the Ravens, as the starting left guard, Bozeman is one of the linemen at the forefront of the league's best rushing attack, which paved the way for a 14-2 record.

That notoriety, though, has put a target on the backs of the Ravens. Still, they try to use that as a motivating factor, in a roundabout way, almost as if they're the underdogs because of their success.

"I like to be the guy on top, but the underdog," Bozeman explained. "I love being the No. 1 seed, but we kind of take the role of being the underdog. Everybody wants what we have."

The Ravens rode a 12-game win streak to the AFC's top seed, which gave them home-field advantage through the playoffs. In doing so, they caught the attention of every team in the league.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win MVP, due to his record-setting rushing season where he posted 1,206 yards. He was at the command of the NFL's best rushing attack of all time, too, as the Ravens were the only team in the league to average more than 30 points per game.

Baltimore won't have to travel in the playoffs, a major plus for a team that was able to parlay one week of rest into two for some key players.

"I like where we're at right now, because we got home-field advantage and all that," Chuck Clark said with a smile. "But when they say the one seed, we don't think about any of that. We just line up and go out there on Sunday to handle our business and keep winning games."

The rest they were able to get far outweighs the prospect of rust, or even the fact that everyone in the league knows who the Super Bowl favorites are.

Even for those who have played the role of the favorite for a majority of their careers, that narrative might be overplayed a bit.

"So far we haven't won in the playoffs," said Marlon Humphrey, a former Alabama standout. "But a couple teams have. So, I wouldn't really say we're the top dog. Playoff football, everybody is kind of pretty even."

With the Ravens having rested for a week, and the Titans fresh off a win over the defending Super Bowl champions, there's not much concern about what the bye week may have on the Ravens.

In fact, they've welcomed the extra week off and the giant target that comes with it.

"With our guys, I'm not really concerned about that, to be very blunt," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said of potential rust. "We want to have some really good practices this week, and that will serve the purpose of keeping our edge sharp. But no, with our guys, no. They're going to use this as a complete advantage."

