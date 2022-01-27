What’s being said about new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears concluded their search for a new head coach Thursday with the hiring of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus was considered one of the favorites for the Bears’ head coach vacancy from the start. He was the first finalist to receive a second interview, and he clearly impressed new GM Ryan Poles. Poles interviewed Eberflus Wednesday morning, and Eberflus was hired the next day.

While it’s far too early to evaluate Eberflus as a head coach, the hire has come with a ton of praise from those across the NFL. He’s someone who’s been hailed as a leader, someone who connects with his players and has great attention to detail.

Here’s what those around the NFL had to say about the Eberflus hire for the Bears:

Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times)

Hearing that Matt Eberflus is a "good teacher," "organized," "a good communicator" with "attention to detail." "Great hire." — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 27, 2022

Robert Mathis (Colts Pass Rush Consultant/Player Development)

Congrats Coach Eberflus. I know he will burn the midnight oil for success in Chi Town! — ROBERT MATHIS QBH8r (@RobertMathis98) January 27, 2022

Kenny Moore (Colts cornerback)

I am ultimately happy for Coach Flus and the lessons he brings to the game, as well as the correlation to life. He’ll be amazing. Love

⚡️ https://t.co/HpRk1gfGdH — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) January 27, 2022

Zak Keefer (The Athletic)

Bears fans and media: I hope you’re ready to hear a lot of “alignment, assignment, key and technique” over the next few years. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 27, 2022

Dan Pompei (The Athletic)

Matt Eberflus is an unknown as a head coach, but what should give Bears fans comfort is this: he has been invested in by several people who have shown consistently shrewd judgement. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) January 27, 2022

David Haugh (670 the Score)

An NFL exec who’s interviewed Eberflus: “Honest, has integrity and will hold players accountable. Compares personality-wise to (Sean) McDermott. His system defensively: emphasis on effort, fundamentals and taking ball away…multiple on D and can morph into players’ strengths.” — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 27, 2022

JJ Stankevitz (Colts.com)

Here’s some intel on the Head Ball Coach of the #Bears from out buddy @JJStankevitz pic.twitter.com/9Ex4lHDTSa — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) January 27, 2022

Sean Lee (Former Cowboys linebacker)

“Anybody who has been around Flus has known it’s a matter of time for him to become a head coach,” Lee said, via Chicago Tribune.

Lee added: “That’s what makes him so special. Whatever the scheme is, he knows it and he can teach it. He can teach scheme, he can teach technique and fundamentals and to go along with that, he can motivate. The best coaches can do all three.”

Gary Pinkel (former Missouri head coach)

“A lot of people kind of second-guessed that, and in our business that happens all the time,” Pinkel said, via Chicago Tribune. “Matt has it. It’s like quarterbacks. They can be the greatest in the world to throw the ball and do all these other things, but do they have that it factor? That’s what Matt had.

“I said, ‘Mike, he’s going to be a young guy and we’re probably going to take some criticism for this, but he’s going to do a great job.’ I’m not surprised at all to see him continue to grow and become a great coach. I think he will be an exceptional head coach.”

Rod Marinelli (former Cowboys defensive coordinator)

“When we made the switch together and we installed the defense, he was all over it,” Marinelli said, via Chicago Tribune. “It just jumps out at you. He’s bright, he’s sharp and he communicates very well, and he has done a hell of a job at Indy.”

Gabe Gabriel (Former scouting director)

Two people who I know and trust very much are very impressed with Eberflus. The two are Chris Ballard and Rod Marinelli. It was Marinelli who recommended Eberflus to Ballard for the Colts DC job 4 years ago — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) January 27, 2022

Eberflus runs a defense that all Bears fans are familiar with and that’s Lovie Smith’s version of Tony Dungy’s Tampa 2. Marinelli ran that in Dallas as DC where Eberflus was LB coach and passing game coordinator — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) January 27, 2022

Benjamin Solak (The Ringer)

Matt Eberflus is a culture guy, and when his defense works, it’s because of the team buy-in. I respect the way he gets guys believing and unified. I don’t love hiring a defensive HC in general, and I don’t love the scheme this particular defensive HC runs. Not my favorite hire. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 27, 2022

Jane Slater (NFL Network)

Couldn’t be happier for Coach Matt Eberflus and his family. Works absurdly hard. Never been interested in the politicking that comes with these coaching searches just loves football and finally got a HC that made sense #Bears — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 27, 2022

Nate Tice (The Athletic)

Being a HC is such a different animal, but I thought Eberflus did a nice job of adapting what the Colts defense majored in the last couple of seasons. Wasn’t always sexy but it was sound. Needs to absolutely nail this OC hire, though. Not shocking he’d go to the Reich tree. https://t.co/aWPbEWFPVZ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 27, 2022

Patrik Walker (CBS Sports)

I'm happy for Matt Eberflus. I've watched him climb the NFL ranks from the #Cowboys (LB coach) to the Colts (DC) and now HC of the Bears. Hoping he can turn them around, but the fact is he's flat-out stellar at teaching and leadership. Go conquer, Flus. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 27, 2022

Stephen Holder (The Athletic)

“Assistant coaches are often sheepish when asked about their aspirations to become head coaches,” Holder said, via The Athletic. “Eberflus is the rare assistant who is more than happy to tell you it is an important goal of his and that he’s been laying the groundwork to reach that goal for many years. How? For one, the driving force behind his coaching style is his effort to create a culture on defense in Indianapolis. He has a great deal of autonomy under head coach Frank Reich, and Eberflus sets clear and concise expectations that must be met. The Colts defense is built primarily on hustle, and those who do not adhere to that principle probably aren’t a good fit to play here.

“In a team-produced video during the draft last year, Eberflus could be heard telling first-round pick Kwity Paye, a defensive end from Michigan, to ‘put your track shoes on.‘ This occurred on Paye’s first day in the building. That expectation of constant hustle has resulted in the Colts being among the league leaders in turnovers during Eberflus’ tenure. Like Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith before him, Eberflus implemented the system of defensive ‘loafs,‘ or plays where defenders fail to give maximum effort and play to the whistle.

“We can quibble about the overall results of his defenses — the Colts have been top 10 in points allowed in three of the four years under Eberflus but have endured some struggles against elite quarterbacks — but what is not in dispute is his leadership capacity. As one high-ranking team official explained in recent days, Eberflus ‘is an adult. That gets lost sometimes, but he is a mature adult who has convictions on what he wants to do.’”

