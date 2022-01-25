What’s being said about new Bears GM Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears concluded their search for a new general manager Tuesday with the hiring of Kansas City Chiefs executive of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Poles was considered a favorite among the Bears, as well as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants during this GM cycle. The Bears had Poles in Chicago for his second interview Tuesday, and they didn’t let him get on a plane to Minnesota offering him their GM opening.

While it’s far too early to evaluate Poles as a GM, the hire has come with a ton of praise from those across the NFL. He was considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization, and he’s been around a winning franchise.

Here’s what those around the NFL had to say about the Poles hire for the Bears:

Field Yates (ESPN)

This isn’t a good hire by the Bears. This is an incredible hire by the Bears. This franchise is in GREAT hands with Ryan Poles leading the way going forward. https://t.co/aD4yLGH8eG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2022

Anthony Herron (670 the Score)

From a source who has worked extensively with Ryan Poles.

“He is a really special dude!!! Smart. Organized. Detailed. Real Football guy with modern day philosophical approach!!! Combines old school and new school!!!”#Bears https://t.co/wvxEdjgfyy — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) January 25, 2022

Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)

Maybe the best indication of the impression new Bears GM Ryan Poles has made with teams—he's interviewed for 4 GM jobs over the last 12 months (Panthers last year; Bears, Vikings, Giants this year), and he's been a finalist for all of them. Which is why Chicago moved fast today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

Jay Glazer (FOX Sports)

Ryan Poles to Bears as GM, fantastic move — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 25, 2022

Eric Galko (East-West Shrine Bowl)

Ryan Poles is a fantastic hire for the #Bears, and Bears fans should be incredibly excited. Fantastic, experienced evaluator who knows how to construct a winning roster. https://t.co/hF9Y9619jp — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 25, 2022

Pete Sweeney (SB Nation)

All the things I’ve heard from the #Chiefs translate to Ryan Poles being a steal as a GM. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 22, 2022

David Haugh (670 the Score)

Ryan Poles arrives as GM of #Bears with excellent reputation. He’ll have to deliver results. A rising NFL exec in late 30s named Ryan, comparisons to predecessor inevitable but probably unfair. Open mind. Has to be upgrade, right? Coach hire first chance to judge. Don’t blow it. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 25, 2022

Jeff Hughes (Da Bears Blog)

On Poles. There were five members of this committee. All five ranked Poles their top candidate. That’s how good his interview was. Bears got their man. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 25, 2022

Jarrett Payton (WGN)

#Bears fans, we have no clue if Ryan Poles is the answer but I think we should reserve judgement. People around the #NFL I’ve talked to today have great to say about him. As we all want to surround Justin w/ more talent, the same goes for Poles when it comes to his support staff. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) January 25, 2022

Hub Arkush (Shaw Media)

Ryan Poles is an impressive hire and may prove to be the answer George McCaskey needs. The only word of caution is his resume is eerily similar to Ryan Pace’s when he was hired and if Jim Caldwell is the next head coach this could feel like deja vu all over again? — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) January 25, 2022

