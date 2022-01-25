Breaking News:

What's being said about new Bears GM Ryan Poles

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
  Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
  • Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears concluded their search for a new general manager Tuesday with the hiring of Kansas City Chiefs executive of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Poles was considered a favorite among the Bears, as well as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants during this GM cycle. The Bears had Poles in Chicago for his second interview Tuesday, and they didn’t let him get on a plane to Minnesota offering him their GM opening.

While it’s far too early to evaluate Poles as a GM, the hire has come with a ton of praise from those across the NFL. He was considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization, and he’s been around a winning franchise.

Here’s what those around the NFL had to say about the Poles hire for the Bears:

Field Yates (ESPN)

Anthony Herron (670 the Score)

Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)

Jay Glazer (FOX Sports)

Eric Galko (East-West Shrine Bowl)

Pete Sweeney (SB Nation)

David Haugh (670 the Score)

Jeff Hughes (Da Bears Blog)

Jarrett Payton (WGN)

Hub Arkush (Shaw Media)

