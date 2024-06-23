- ‘Being in this position is something you dream of:' WNBA star Kahleah Copper's inspiring journey to OlympicsWNBA reporter Khristina Williams catches up with three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper to discuss her inspiring journey from her Philadelphia upbringing to representing Team USA in Paris.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/wnba-mercury-kahleah-copper-journey-paris-olympics/1747239/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘Being in this position is something you dream of:' WNBA star Kahleah Copper's inspiring journey to Olympics</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em>4:04Now PlayingPaused
WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she's looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
USA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
Round 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
WNBA reporter Khristina Williams catches up with three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper to discuss her inspiring journey from her Philadelphia upbringing to representing Team USA in Paris.
