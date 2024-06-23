‘Being in this position is something you dream of:' WNBA star Kahleah Copper's inspiring journey to Olympics

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams catches up with three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper to discuss her inspiring journey from her Philadelphia upbringing to representing Team USA in Paris.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/wnba-mercury-kahleah-copper-journey-paris-olympics/1747239/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘Being in this position is something you dream of:' WNBA star Kahleah Copper's inspiring journey to Olympics</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em>