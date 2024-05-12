Being in play-offs 'gives you a chance' - Murphy

Richie Murphy's side have now won three games in a row [Getty Images]

Ulster interim head coach Richie Murphy says "you never know" what can happen in the United Rugby Championship [URC] play-offs.

The Irish province, who have not won silverware since 2006, strengthened their bid to finish in the league's top eight with Saturday's bonus point win over the Scarlets in Llanelli.

Munster won the championship last season despite finishing fifth and having to play each of their three knock-out games away from home.

As they look to consolidate their play-off place, Ulster have games against Leinster and Munster still to play.

"Knock-out rugby is about making sure you're in there first," said Murphy. "That gives you a chance.

"You never know what'll happen when you're away from home.

"We know we're definitely going away so it's a matter of getting in there and giving it a crack."

With Ulster now five points ahead of the sides just outside the top eight, they could even seal their top eight spot with a game to spare should they beat Leinster at home on Saturday and results elsewhere go their way.

"Everyone is trying to work out what you need and the fact is nobody knows," added Murphy.

"I think you've got to get what you can get, you've got to go into every game trying to win which is what we're going to do.

"We'll be home in the Kingspan Stadium next week against Leinster. Obviously Ulster beat Leinster earlier on in the season.

"There's a lot to play for. It'll be a big day."

Stuart McCloskey scored Ulster's first try of the game [Getty Images]

This will be Murphy's first Irish interprovincial derby since replacing Dan McFarland on an interim basis back in March, although he has experience of this fixture from his time on Leinster's coaching staff.

"It's definitely going to be rocking," he said. "The Ulster support is very strong.

"I've been in the Leinster changing room in Ulster a few times and it's a difficult place to go for anyone.

"Leinster will come up, they'll have loads of confidence, but we'll go into it knowing that a win would put us in a really good place in relation to getting into the last eight."

Ulster have now won three games in a row and four of their last five with Murphy starting to see signs of progress as he attempts to put his stamp on things mid-season.

"I think we're working quite well," he said. "Their understanding of what we're trying to do over the last couple of weeks is improving.

"I see decent improvements in our training standards.

"Some of that is coming onto the pitch but it's coming on sporadically. It's not there for 80 minutes and it's definitely not there all the time.

"We've still got a lot of work to do and at this time of the year, players being banged up and just the cumulative load of the season, it's actually quite difficult to get consistent training."