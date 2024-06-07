“Being a leader comes to me naturally” – New signing compares himself to John Terry and Andreas Christensen

“Being a leader comes to me naturally” – New signing compares himself to John Terry and Andreas Christensen

Tosin Adarabioyo has completed his move to join Chelsea on a free transfer, and while the deal has taken a couple of days to be announced, the time was clearly being well spent.

Upon announcing the news, the club had an interview with the 26 year old ready to do, and he used it to draw comparisons between himself and Blues defenders of the past:

“[I look up to] John Terry for example, his leadership, and Christensen, how well he can play on the ball, I like to take bits from their game into mine,” the former Fulham man explained. We love that confidence.

“I’ve developed leaps and bounds. I’ve become a man and established myself as a top Premier League centre-half,” he went on, showing great faith in his own ability.

“That’s why I’ve joined Chelsea. Being a leader comes to me naturally. It’s something that is required of a centre-half. It’s an important responsibility. I want to come here and push the boys on as much as we can.”

Andreas Christensen taking on Wolves.

A perfect signing – if he can live up to his own billing

As well as getting us very excited with these comparisons, this also is a good PR move in terms of showing his knowledge of Chelsea’s past and present. It dovetails nicely with the mention in the article about his transfer of the fact that he was “born three miles away from Stamford Bridge.”

This is being painted as something of a homecoming, and a clear attempt is being made to make Adarabioyo feel at least a little bit home grown, or to have some level of connection with the club deeper than the average signing.

Can he live up to those big names? We sure hope so. A JT – Andreas Christensen hybrid would be a pretty good signing for us on a free…