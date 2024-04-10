Being Kentucky basketball coach is not for everyone, but it’s still a great job.

Kentucky basketball’s coaching job isn’t for everyone. It wasn’t for Eddie Sutton. It wasn’t for Billy Gillispie. It was for Tubby Smith until it wasn’t. Same for John Calipari. To paraphrase the late, great Cawood Ledford, it’s not “for the faint of heart.”

That’s not necessarily why Danny Hurley, Jay Wright and Nate Oats have reportedly said thanks-but-no-thanks to the idea of being Calipari’s successor. Others may follow. There are other great jobs and great situations. Kentucky is one of those. But you have to be built for it.

For starters, you’re expected to win. A lot. First and foremost. And you’re not just expected to win in the regular season, you’re expected to win in March. That’s what matters. Kentucky was a No. 2 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but lost to Saint Peter’s in the first round. Kentucky was a No. 3 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but lost to Oakland in the first round. That’s why Coach Cal will soon be wearing an Arkansas quarter-zip in Fayetteville.

You must deal with the fan base. It’s a passionate fan base. One of the reasons Rick Pitino was so popular here — make no mistake, Calipari’s popularity never reached the level of Pitino’s popularity — was because he was as over-the-top about basketball (and winning) as Big Blue Nation was over-the-top about basketball and winning. It’s also the reason why that same passionate fan base turned on Pitino the minute he agreed to be the coach of Louisville, UK’s in-state archrival. He became Traitor Rick.

With that passion comes not just the pressure of winning, but other responsibilities. To much is given, much is expected. The job is bigger than basketball. There are boosters and supporters and well-wishers. There are radio shows and television shows and press conferences. Every relationship is meaningful, every statement dissected. It goes with the territory.

At Kentucky, every coaching move is dissected, as well. That we are a state of 4.5 million assistant coaches is not a joke. Some Kentuckians may not know as much about basketball as they think, but there are plenty that do. We’ve seen a lot over the years. And we’re not afraid to tell what we know or what we think we know. Thick skin is essential.

The weight of the Kentucky basketball head coaching job was a lift John Calipari navigated masterfully for much of his tenure in Lexington. However, the burden became more noticeable when winning seasons did not meet with postseason success.

The new coach must also deal with the fish bowl. He’ll live in it. Before C.M. Newton hired Pitino in 1989, the athletics director courted P.J. Carlesimo, who had just coached Seton Hall to the national championship game. Carlesimo visited the UK campus and liked what he saw, but as a bachelor from the East Coast was wary of the idea of everyone following his every move. He, too, said no thanks.

Calipari navigated that fish bowl as well as any UK coach ever. His charity work was exemplary. I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard stories of Cal picking up the phone and calling someone he thought might need help. That’s beside the telethons. And the trips around the state. For heaven’s sake, in the whirlwind of speculation of Calipari-to-Arkansas on Monday, there was the coach walking his dog down Richmond Road.

Still, you could tell those responsibilities were beginning to wear a bit on him. He stopped doing his pregame press conferences. He complained about having to do his postgame radio show, often leaving that task up to his assistants. He was often a caller on his own call-in radio show. Big Blue Madness in 2023 was not the Big Blue Madness of 2010 or 2011 or 2012.

Not everyone wants to sign up for all that.

But remember, among those who have signed up, starting with Adolph Rupp through John Calipari, all but two have won a national championship. The exceptions: Eddie Sutton and Billy Gillispie.

Bottom line: Kentucky basketball is still a great job. Maybe even the best job. You will be well compensated. You will have support. You will never ever have to drum up interest. You will have everything you need to win, and win big.

And, if successful, you will never be forgotten.

