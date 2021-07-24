Being drafted by Detroit Red Wings made Carter Mazur's entire family cry

Reuters

German female gymnasts will choose whether they want to wear full body-suits in Sunday's qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics after receiving accolades for donning the outfits in the past in a stand against the sexualisation of their sport. The German team wore fuchsia unitards - combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles - at their podium training in Tokyo on Thursday and said they could chose to wear them again when competition begins. "We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear," said Elisabeth Seitz, who will be competing in her third Games.