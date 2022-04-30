After being drafted by Chiefs, Skyy Moore had fun Twitter exchange with Patrick Mahomes

Shortly after hearing his name called by former Kansas City Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, wide receiver Skyy Moore reached out to his new quarterback.

Moore, the Western Michigan star, tweeted at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a simple question.

“WHATS GOOD MY BOYYY!!!!!!,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

Less than 15 minutes later, Mahomes responded to his new receiver.

“Lets get it homie!” Mahomes tweeted.

Lets get it homie! https://t.co/Jwd5uI1ow3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 30, 2022

For Chiefs fans, it must be nice to see Mahomes already connecting with his new wide receiver, even if it only was off the field.

Moore was taken with the 54th overall pick.