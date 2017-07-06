Being on the disabled list is like being the walking dead

This is must-click material from Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. It’s about what it’s like to be on the disabled list. And what it’s like to be around guys on the disabled list.

It’s not about injuries. Those get fixed over time. It’s about the mental predicament of being on the DL. When the team is at home you can be around them, but you can’t help them. And it’s even awkward just to be around them because you’re worried that you’ll jinx them or something. And the healthy players don’t like to see you to be honest. It’s nothing personal. It’s just the weird politics and superstition of injury.

It’s a great read with some revealing and, frankly, sad comments from some current Washington Nationals players biding their time on the DL. Baseball’s limbo. Check it out.

Follow @craigcalcaterra