After being cut by CFL team, Paxton Lynch’s football future is in doubt

It seems fair to wonder if Paxton Lynch’s football career might be coming to an end.

The 28-year-old quarterback has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Canadian Football League team announced Monday.

After failing to revive his football career in the CFL, Lynch’s chances of ever returning to the NFL seem extremely thin (but the USFL is about to start up).

Lynch might be remembered as one of the worst picks in Denver Broncos history. He was selected by the Broncos with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Memphis.

As a rookie, Lynch failed to beat out Trevor Siemian (a former seventh-round pick), but he did start in two games as a fill-in for an injured Siemian. Lynch then lost another QB competition to Siemian during the 2017 offseason, and started two games again that year as an injury fill-in.

In two years (five appearances and four starts), Lynch completed 61.7% of his passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also fumbled four times and was sacked 18 times.

Lynch failed to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster in 2018 and he later had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. After a year out of football, he joined the CFL in 2021. Lynch never appeared in a game for the Roughriders.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List