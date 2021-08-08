'Being the best us': Bradley, MSSU open fall football camp

Aug. 8—A strenuous first day of fall camp? Not for Missouri Southern head football coach Atiba Bradley.

Well, maybe a little bit.

"I remember it being physically strenuous as a player, but it's a different type of strenuous now that I'm 20 years older and maybe not as light as I was in college," Bradley said, laughing. "As a coach, all of those things you have to do to plan for a camp can get on you pretty quickly."

Exhibit A being Bradley and the Lions' first fall practice ahead of the 2021 season on Saturday. After a long, busy day of workouts, player and coaches meetings and other football-related responsibilities, Bradley was finally able to wind down on his drive home from work just before 10 p.m.

"Then I checked my phone and saw I had about 18 missed calls," Bradley added. "I've joked and told people these are my new business hours if they need to reach me."

Of course, the long hours didn't dampen Bradley's elation for the return of football at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. The first-year MSSU head coach — formerly an all-conference linebacker for the program — said there was a lot to like about his squad's energy and effort on Day 1.

"It was good to see guys back out there running around," he said. "Right away, you can notice some of the benefits of working out and being here throughout the summer. We were much further ahead today than we were in the spring. We even had some guys notice, like, 'Man, it's a lot easier when you know what you're doing.' But like any Day 1, there were many mistakes that we've got to get cleaned up before September 2nd."

Saturday marked the first of nine practices in the Lions' fall camp. The team will hold a scrimmage on Aug. 14 before the camp wraps up with a final practice on Aug. 15.

The primary focus in the upcoming week?

"Being the best us," Bradley said. "I'll be honest, I don't know what that is yet. We're still trying to find our identity. We have about 40 newcomers and guys who maybe didn't play with us in the spring. We've got to find a way to take the talent we have and figure out who we're going to be on both sides of the ball. I know our guys are ready to work."

Story continues

LEADERSHIP BY COMMITTEE

Hand-picked leaders and captains aren't always required when it comes to getting a team to do the right things. Sometimes those roles can be assumed by many.

Such has been the case for the Lions.

"The leadership, we saw a ton of it in the summer," Bradley said. "I wouldn't say there's one guy who is the alpha super male, but we really have a collective effort from a lot of guys on offense and defense. They've done a great job of keeping the team moving in the right direction."

VACCINE PUSH

Missouri Southern's team vaccination rate is rising, according to Bradley.

"We've pushed it (getting vaccinated) as much as we can," Bradley said. "The university has started a new campaign to get more guys to do it. I can't give an exact number since that's between a student-athlete and a trainer, but yes, more are getting vaccinated. The freshman class, especially."

With COVID-19 cases rising again in the region as well as the nation, the MIAA recently announced that it will leave protocols for the disease up to the schools.

Since the conference football schedule does not allow for rescheduled game dates, teams will also not be forced to forfeit a game in the upcoming season if COVID-19 prevents it from being played. The game would be considered a no-contest instead.

"That's how the NCAA will treat it," MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said during the conference's football media day in the Kansas City in late July.. "Conferences like the Big 12 that are saying, 'We're going to have a forfeit,' the NCAA won't recognize Iowa State winning a game by forfeit because of COVID. The NCAA has told us we're going to consider a game not played as no contest regardless of how the conference classifies it."

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.