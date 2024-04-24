'Being best of the rest Motherwell's main objective'

[BBC]

The Scottish Premiership is back with teams in the bottom six all facing off! Five fixtures remaining of the 2023/24 season, and for Motherwell, as with the others, securing top-flight safety will be first and foremost on their minds.

As things stand Motherwell are seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot. They should be safe, but the Fir Park side will be conscious that they could easily be sucked back in.

For inspiration they need only look back to last season’s run-in. This time last year, just as the post-split fixtures were about to get under way, Motherwell were on 37 points, the exact same tally they find themselves on now. They went on to win four and draw one of their last five matches; they’d certainly take a repeat of that finish this time around.

It’s certainly doable. From their last five games before the split they won eight points from a possible 15. Their one defeat during those run of games came against Aberdeen, the very side they face first up post-split this Saturday.

Motherwell will be hoping the Dons are down in the dumps after their Scottish Cup exit, rather than full of positivity from their impressive display against Celtic in their semi-final.

One thing is for sure, both teams will be eyeing a strong end to what’s been a frustrating and disappointing season. Being best of the rest will be the main objective.