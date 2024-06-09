After being 11 shots behind, Linn Grant becomes first woman to win twice on DP World Tour at 2024 Scandinavian Mixed

What a Sunday it was for Linn Grant.

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer came from 11 strokes behind Sunday to capture the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed title, her second in three years. A 6-under 65 was enough to propel her past Sebastian Soderberg, who was running away from the field after 54 holes.

Soderberg led by eight shots with 18 holes to go, but a final-round 77, including a three-putt double bogey on the final hole, was enough to give Grant the win at Vasatorps Golfklubb in her home town of Helsingborg, Sweden.

“I’m so surprised,” Grant said. “Standing here, now as a winner again in my hometown. Amazing.

“Honestly I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity. I didn’t even think that I had the chance of winning, 11 shots is a huge gap. So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible. And enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home.

“It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Grant chipped in for birdie on her final hole, a shot that proved enough to give her the victory to become the first woman to win twice on the DP World Tour.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek