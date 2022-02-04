Twitter loses it over German figure skating pair's Joker and Harley Quinn costumes

Julia Kreuz
·3 min read
This Joker and Harley Quinn costume choice at the Beijing Olympics created mixed opinions on Twitter. (Getty)
This Joker and Harley Quinn costume choice at the Beijing Olympics created mixed opinions on Twitter. (Getty)

Well, no one can accuse them of being boring.

A German figure skating duo made waves at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday with their bold costume choice, which paid tribute to DC Comics characters The Joker and Harley Quinn.

Dressed as the villains largely popularized by the Suicide Squad movies, Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller skated to a jazz rendition of Britney Spears' "Toxic" while donning their daring outfits in the rhythm dancing event. The result was as entertaining as it was bizarre, and the internet world was quick to share a full gamut of opinions.

Some fans loved it and some hated it. And then, there were those who didn't quite know what to make of the whole ensemble.

Though they received mixed reviews online, the pair's choices didn't sit well with the Olympic judges. Dieck and Mueller received the lowest score out of the 10 teams competing in the rhythmic dancing event, a total of 63.21. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue ended the day with the top score of 86.56 while Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took fourth place with 82.72.

One thing Canadians on Twitter could agree on was Gilles and Poirier's costume choice.

Perhaps Dieck's and Mueller's outfits were better received in Germany.

The Joker and Harley Quinn are primarily known in the comic book world as villains in the Batman universe. In addition to the Suicide Squad films, on-screen iterations of "The Joker" include a feature by that name, in which the character is played by Joaquin Phoenix, and The Dark Knight trilogy, which earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar win for the role.

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially began on Friday, with an electric and controversial ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories