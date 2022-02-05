Topless flag bearer steals show at Olympics opening ceremony

American Samoa's flag bearer Nathan Crumpton stole the show at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The ‘Hot Tongan’ is so 2021. In 2022, it’s all about the shirtless flag bearer from American Samoa.

Nathan Crumpton and his fully oiled-up torso braved the cold during Friday’s Olympics opening ceremony as he carried his country’s flag into Beijing’s famous "Bird's Nest" stadium. With temperatures hovering around minus-five degrees Celsius, American Samoa’s lone athlete competing at the Games became an instant social media sensation as he made his way through the stadium.

The shirtless trend was started in 2016 by Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua at the Rio Games, where he was officially labelled the "Hot Tongan." Taufatofua, who qualified for Rio in taekwondo, then qualified for the next two Olympic games in both 2018 and 2020 but announced on social media that he would be unable to attend his fourth-straight Games in 2022.

So when the world needed new a shirtless idol, Crumpton was the man for the job. He made such a splash that he even got a shoutout on Twitter from Taufatofua himself in what seemed like an official passing of the torch.

And Taufatofua was not the only one who was impressed, as Crumpton's shiny chest made quite the impression on millions of viewers around the world.

We have a new shirtless, oiled flag-bearer: Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa #WinterOlympics2022 pic.twitter.com/1jsj81bqsb — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 4, 2022

It is 20 degrees. 😳 You go, American Samoa! pic.twitter.com/T5TlpiqLfA — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) February 5, 2022

Omg the American Samoa flag bearer is legit bare-chested in Beijing in February hard respect right there. — Cheryl Teh (@thecherylt) February 4, 2022

Looks like American Samoa had supply chain issues — flag bearer’s shirt didn’t arrive in time #Olympics2022 #OpeningCeremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/xuNA7MWa3Y — Georgia Grace (@georgia_grace13) February 5, 2022

Crumpton’s fashion choice is especially impressive when you compare it to what some other countries decided to wear when they made their entrances. Team Canada, for example, looked like they were ready to brave an arctic adventure fully decked out in winter gear.

After probably a few hot showers, Crumpton will begin to prepare for the men’s skeleton event, where he will be American Samoa’s first Winter Olympic athlete in 28 years. He comes in ranked 26th based off this season’s International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's rankings.

Here’s hoping he has something a little warmer packed for when he slides head first down the track.

