Canada thwarts impressive U.S. effort with timely scoring, incredible goaltending

Despite being badly outplayed for prolonged stretches, Canada's women's hockey team rallied with three goals in the second period to defeat the United States 4-2 in the final game of the preliminary round — and the expected gold medal dry run — at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Ann-Renee Desbiens was the story for Canada, making 51 saves for her third victory of the tournament, including several impressive and immensely important ones in a disorganized opening period for the Canadians. Brianne Jenner scored two goals, while Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin counted singles in a turn-around middle frame to add to the team's prolific output at the competition.

Canada's win marked the sixth win over the United States in nine career meetings between the storied rivals on the Olympic stage.

Here are the details from the game.

Goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens was absolutely sensational for Canada against the United States. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One-way traffic

As mentioned, the scoreline flatters Canada. While the Canadians did manage to settle into the game, more minutes and more shifts were dominated by the Americans throughout its balance — no matter the game state. It was particularly lopsided early on when the Americans overwhelmed Canada's defensive corps with offensive zone pressure, and turned turnovers into a seemingly endless stream of scoring chances.

Despite that dominance, though, the United States just couldn't break the game open. The Americans not only failed to score in the first period, but trailed heading into the intermission after conceding a late power-play goal in a frame contested almost exclusively in the offensive zone. And when they did string together two goals inside two-and-a-half minutes near the midway mark of the second to construct their first lead, the Canadians produced another life line, answering immediately and almost out of nowhere.

It wasn't until this goal, or when Jenner tied it 26 seconds after the Americans took their first lead, that the Canadians looked comfortable in the game.

That small window produced a go-ahead goal from Rattray before Poulin added insurance with a conversion on a penalty shot before the period was up.

Three goals in under eight minutes gave the Canadians a two-goal lead to protect in the third period. That led to more tilted ice, but a game state the Canadians looked far more comfortable managing. Despite winning more shifts, the Americans never truly threatened to steal the game back in a more subdued final frame.

While Canada will undoubtedly be thrilled with the result, I wonder who the game script might favour in the lead-up to their inevitable rematch. The Canadians have secured the benefits from the win, be it both tangibly and emotionally, but the U.S. should understand that if the game was played 1,000 times just the same, that it would likely come out on top more often than not.

That sets up an interesting dynamic as the tournament continues, no doubt.

Canada's weakness

It was obvious where the advantages lied for the United States: the Americans were, at times, too much for Canada's young defence. There are just two returnees from PyeongChang on defence for Canada, and both Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast were thrust into hard and major minutes in order to survive the game. This while the other five struggled to handle the pressure being thrown at them throughout the contest.

This isn't to say that Larocque and Fast weren't part of the problem. In fact, the entire defensive structure was failing Canada early, when it seemed they couldn't execute a simple breakout pass without an American forward pouncing on it for a scoring chance. But when Canada did finally settle in, the coaching staff tacitly acknowledged the team's vulnerabilities, relying on Larocque and Fast for 26 and 29 minutes, respectively. Ella Shelton played only two.

It's understandable that five first-time Olympians would be wide-eyed in their first clash with the United States on the biggest stage for women's hockey. It's likely, however, that they will have to have learned from the win in order to repeat it.

The Unites States' weakness

Maddie Rooney was one of the heroes for the United States in PyeongChang as the goaltender of record in the gold medal shootout four years ago. Now, or at least for one night, she was clearly second best in the rivalry.

That is probably more of a statement about Desbiens than Rooney. The Canadian netminder was exceptional in the victory, making save after save to keep her team in it, while Rooney failed to come up with a game-changing stop at any point.

Rooney will have her chance at redemption, of course, but if the psychology does play in, this category favours the Canadians.

One forward short?

Sarah Nurse has most certainly deserved her promotion to Canada's first line, having been as important offensively as any other skater — save for maybe Sarah Fillier.

Every action, though, has that associated reaction, and Canada's third line and bottom six simply hasn't been the same since Nurse was elevated.

It'll be interesting to see what happens if Melodie Daoust does return for Canada for the knockout round. Rattray has acquitted herself nicely after entering as the 13th forward, while the first line's left winger to start, Emily Clark, has struggled to have an impact in a scoring or checking role.

It seems Daoust must return for Canada to have three dominant lines. Otherwise the coaching staff is correct to overload the top two lines, which means keeping Nurse on the top unit with Poulin.

