Beijing Olympics: Meet the American athletes with the most Winter Games medals

The United States’ athletes are some of the most prolific medal winners in the history of the Olympics, and now you can see how much the best have won in our augmented reality experience.

Check out the experience above to compare the medal count from the winningest U.S. Winter Olympians of all time. Using your mobile device, you can place the athletes in your room and observe the medal count in physical space through your camera. The height of the athletes and the size of the Olympic medals are to scale.

1. Apolo Anton Ohno, short track speed skating

Ohno holds the record for most medals by a U.S. Winter Olympian with two gold, two silver and four bronze medals in short track speed skating. He began his Olympic career in the Salt Lake City 2002 Games and ended with the Vancouver 2010 Games.

T-2. Bonnie Blair, speed skating

Blair was a prolific speed skater, winning five gold medals and one bronze across four Olympic Games — including two golds apiece at the 1992 Albertville Games and 1994 Lillehammer Games. She began competing at the age of four.

T-2. Bode Miller, Alpine skiing

Bode Miller won one gold, three silver and two bronze Olympic medals before his retirement. He competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City, 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Games.

T-4. Eric Heiden, speed skating

Heiden won five gold medals during his time as an Olympian. At the 1980 Games, he set four Olympic records and one world record. He is now an orthopedic surgeon and sports team physician.

T-4. Chad Hedrick, speed skating

Chad Hedrick is known for his unique technique, called the double push. He won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals total while competing at 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver.

T-6. Shani Davis, speed skating

Shani Davis has won two gold and two silver medals during his time as an Olympian while competing at 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver. He was the first African-American athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event in the Winter Games.

Story continues

T-6. Cathy Turner, speed skating

Cathy Turner won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal during his career. She competed at the 1992 Albertville and 1994 Lillehammer Games. Turner retired from speed skating to pursue her singing career.

T-6. Dianne Holum, speed skating

Holum won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. She was the first American woman to win an Olympic Gold medal in speed skating's 1500-meter event.

T-6. Angela Ruggiero/Jenny Schmidgall-Potter, women's hockey

This pair won one gold, two silver and one bronze during their tenure on the U.S. women's hockey team — taking the podium in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010.

T-6. Julia Mancuso, Alpine skiing

Mancuso won one gold medal in the giant slalom in 2006, two silver medals in 2010 and one bronze medal in 2014. Now retired, she hosts a podcast.

All medal counts via TeamUSA.com and Olympics.com

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop:

Click on “View in 3D” above

Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object

For mobile (optimal experience):