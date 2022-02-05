Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Medals Table

The Beijing Olympics kick off on February 4. Ng Han Guan/AP Images

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins on February 4, 2022, bringing in athletes from 90 countries.

Norway brought home the most medals in the 2018 Olympic games: 39.

Norway also tied with Germany for most gold medals in the 2018 games: 14.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are underway as athletes from 90 nations and Olympic committees compete for the ultimate honor: a gold medal. Fan attendance will be limited at the games, as China is only allowing Chinese spectators at this year's Olympics in an attempt to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The games formally come to an end on Sunday, February 20, at the Closing Ceremony after athletes have earned the 109 sets of medals up-for-grab medals — 327 in total — across 15 sports: short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled, skeleton, luge, curling, and alpine skiing. Additional medals may also be distributed in the event of a tie.

