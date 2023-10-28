Beighley makes difference as Pennsbury rallies to outlast rival Neshaminy

FALLS TOWNSHIP — Nathan Beighley came up big for the Pennsbury Falcons when they needed him most.

Beighley, a senior who was a running back his first three years at the school, is now the quarterback. And he returns kicks and punts. And he plays cornerback, too.

On Friday night, he contributed on offense, defense and special teams, running for a touchdown, returning a kick for a TD and being on the field as the Falcons made a goal-line stand to pull out a 28-24 victory over archrival Neshaminy.

Pennsbury quarterback Nathan Beighley runs with the ball in the second quarter of Friday's 28-24 win over Neshaminy.

The victory sends Pennsbury (5-5 overall, 3-4 Suburban One League National Conference) to the District One Class 6A playoffs.

“No one lost focus, and we played as a team,” Beighley said. “It came down to who wanted it more.”

Beighley rushed for 54 yards, completed a pass during a second-quarter touchdown drive and even caught a pass. His biggest play came in the third quarter, when he returned a kick 99 yards for a score to bring his team within 24-21.

“I had great blocks on the kick return. I walked in the end zone,” he said.

Jordan Brensinger (16 carries, 110 yards) and Jordan Czerniak (18 carries, 107 yards) also had big games for the Falcons.

“Our offensive line played their best game of the year,” Beighley said.

Pennsbury coach Galen Snyder said Beighley’s kick return changed the momentum of the game. He loves having Beighley on his team.

“He can do so many things well,” the coach said. “He’s a unique player. You need your best guys to step up. He really stepped up tonight. He’s a really good player.”

Beighley enjoys playing the whole game.

Pennsbury senior quarterback Nate Beighley.

“I’m on the field the whole time, and it keeps my focus,” he said.

Beighley, whose brother Johnny graduated last year and whose younger brother Luke is a freshman, is getting college looks from Kutztown, West Chester, Alvernia and Widener.

Pennsbury will be on the road next week against a team to be determined.

Neshaminy (4-6, 3-4), which did not qualify for the playoffs, scored on two touchdown runs by Travis Lavelah, a TD pass from Colin Baker to Connor Frederick and Kaden Nicastro’s 42-yard field goal.

Game balls

Nathan Beighley, Pennsbury, quarterback/cornerback/return man: Beighley ran for a touchdown and returned a kick 99 yards for a score.

Travis Lavelah, Neshaminy, running back: Lavelah ran for touchdowns of 42 and 1 yards. He finished with 20 carries for 115 yards.

Jordan Brensinger, Pennsbury, running back: A sophomore, he rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

What it means

Neshaminy: It finishes the season 4-6 and out of the playoffs.

Pennsbury: The Falcons are heading to the playoffs, hitting the road next week in District One Class 6A first-round action. The opponent could be Downingtown East.

Key play: After Kaden Nicastro’s field goal gave Neshaminy a 24-14 lead and all the momentum in the third quarter, Nathan Beighley returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for Pennsbury.

They said it

“Pennsbury/Neshaminy means a lot to both teams — the kids, the community, the coaching staffs. Our kids responded.” – Pennsbury coach Galen Snyder

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Beighley makes difference as Pennsbury rallies to outlast Neshaminy