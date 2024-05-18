Behrens receives Woodlawn Vase after Preakness

Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/curran-patriots-should-be-in-no-rush-to-start-drake-maye-at-qb/612937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>