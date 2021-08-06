Behold: The Best Tweets And Memes From the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are in Full! Freakin’! Swing!!

Not sure what it is about the Olympics that brings out the absolute funniest in people, but I sure as hell am not complaining.

As the Games continue on, prepare yourself for hilarious Olympics discourse, which I have gathered for your reading pleasure below.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are in Full! Freakin’! Swing!! Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had the privilege of lighting the Olympic cauldron on July 23, thus beginning an exciting two weeks of athleticism, patriotism…and funny memes and tweets galore. Not sure what it is about the Olympics that brings out the absolute funniest in people, but I sure as hell am not complaining!

As the Games continue on, prepare yourself for hilarious Olympics discourse, which I have gathered for your reading pleasure below.

There are tie-ins from The Office, naturally

There’s a reason The Office is such a popular show—there are just so many relatable and laughable scenarios that somehow seem to fit IRL…and this “medal ceremony” is total proof.

So excited for the Olympics to start pic.twitter.com/PQydZGk9Ob — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) July 23, 2021

And this hilarious gymnastics episode is all of us after watching USA’s women’s team compete:

no one:



me thinking I can become a gymnast after watching the Olympics: pic.twitter.com/IzbZSXWzFH — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) July 26, 2021

Uh, athletes were marching to video game music during the Opening Ceremony?

And of course, all the gamers watching couldn’t help but fangirl about how awesome it all was.

THE KINGDOM HEARTS OLYMPUS THEME

AT THE OLYMPICS

THIS IS SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/DfIezJGV47 — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) July 23, 2021

Me spotting every video game soundtrack they’re using to play out the athletes #OpeningCeremony #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iEobD6XSBK — James Thompson (@jamesthompson8) July 23, 2021

Gamers watching the Olympics when they hear all these video game music being played that they know. pic.twitter.com/BWi6iHNooC — Maku (@TropicalMaku) July 23, 2021

About the Olympic cauldron lighting…

Story continues

I mean, of course athletes could use a literal torch to light up that bad boy! But have they considered this other totally feasible and arguably cheaper option? 10/10 for creativity!

Turns out the Olympic Village beds actually aren’t sex-proof

A rumor started making the rounds that Japanese authorities were making Olympic Village beds out of cardboard and other sustainable materials to prevent the athletes from having sex. Turns out this rumor is partly false—Mexican athletes took it upon themselves to test the beds to see if they could support the weight of more than one person…and surprise! They can! Pretty sure the athletes will be fitting in a romp or two (when they’re not competing, duh).

For scientific purposes, Mexican athletes testing the anti-sex beds 😂



pic.twitter.com/DfV5cuzE6d — Wiso Vazquez (@WisoVazquez) July 22, 2021

Team USA struggled in Olympic basketball

To be fair, the USA men’s team managed to make it to the quarterfinals! But that wasn’t before a particularly rough game with France that left fans skeptical of whether we’d make it through, thus invoking the disappointed spirit of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe right now after watching team USA choke vs france pic.twitter.com/1NDbCA7wIx — ܡܘܼܫܹܐ (@yomamaisnoopy) July 25, 2021

Tonga’s shirtless flag bearer has, once again, entered the chat

You might not know Pita Taufatofua by name, but you might remember his oiled-up and chiseled chest bearing flags at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Welp, he’s back and being admired yet again!

***BREAKING*** TONGA HAS WON THE OLYMPICS. We can all go home now. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6yngzDkDrl — 🥕BeardedDonkey🥕 (@BeardeddonkeyTv) July 23, 2021

Suddenly everyone’s obsessed with sharpshooting?

And we have this too-cool-for-words Olympian, Vitalina Batsarashkina, to thank for that.

I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter pic.twitter.com/DagufxorxL — Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) July 26, 2021

Artistic swimmers have the best faces

Have you seen these candid pics, or???





We’re all exhausted AF

Yeah…the time difference leaves nothing to be desired, but hey, we looooove sports.

Me at 4 AM trying to watch the Olympic road race #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jayOKe50oU — Cycling Memes (@Cycling_Memes1) July 23, 2021

You Might Also Like