Behold the 333-pound man who dwarfs ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mariusz Pudzianowski ahead of KSW 59

Well, you have to see it to believe it, but there’s a human being out there who absolutely dwarfs “The World’s Strongest Man.”

Senegal’s Serigne Ousmane towers over Mariusz Pudzianowski, former strongman competitor and now MMA heavyweight, ahead of their clash in the headlining slot of Saturday’s KSW 59 event in Poland.

Friday, they weighed in. Pudzianowski (13-7) came in at 265 pounds, while Ousmane (2-0) registered a ridiculous 333 pounds. Ousmane outweighs Pudzianowski by 68 pounds – or half a bantamweight fighter, to put things into perspective.

Shortly after weighing-in, the two fighters faced off in a must see staredown.

The World’s Strongest Man

🇵🇱 PUDZIANOWSKI 265lbs Senegalese Wrestling Icon

🇸🇳 BOMBARDIER 333lbs Tomorrow night!! #KSW59 pic.twitter.com/wGWX2ve5OI — KSW (@KSW_MMA) March 19, 2021

Pudzianowski looks to follow up on his TKO win over Erko Jun in November 2019, which snapped a two-fight skid. The 44-year-old is considered one of the greatest strongmen in the history of the sport, winning five “World’s Strongest Man” titles.

Ousmane is fighting as a pro for the third time. “Bombardier,” a standout wrestler in his home country of Senegal, has back-to-back wins to open his MMA career.