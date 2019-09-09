Behind the scenes with Texas football: Gameday

Take a look behind the scenes with Texas football in the buildup and aftermath of the Longhorns’ game against LSU.

Members of the Texas Longhorns football team run through an obstacle course at the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team run through an obstacle course at the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns' Junior Angilau runs through an obstacle course at the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Scroll to continue with content Ad Texas Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger and teammates run through an obstacle course at the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team joke Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team dance Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns' Kobe Boyce dances Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team walk past an empty box of Frosted Flakes Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman talks with the team before the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team take part in "The Stampede" before the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team attend a meeting prior to the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team take part in a walk-through prior to the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the team hotel in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team walk around the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman (center) walks players around the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team walk around the team hotel Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns football players take part in "The Stampede" before the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns football players take part in "The Stampede" before the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns football players enter Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game with the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players are taped before the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns defensive back Marques Caldwell #24 relaxes prior to the game against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) The Texas Longhorns mascot "Bevo" enters the field before the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns enter the field before the game against LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 scores a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 passes against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 calls a play against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 takes the hand off from LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow #9 Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram #26 drops a pass as LSU Tigers cornerback Kristian Fulton #1 moves in on the play Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron huddles with the team during a timeout in the game against the Texas Longhorns Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles #13 scores a touchdown against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 looks for running room between LSU Tigers defenders Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 tries to shake the tackle of Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Boyce #38, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns football team huddle before the game against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Actor Matthew McConaughey walks the sidelines before the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers game, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach #32 speaks to teammates during halftime in the locker room Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Actor Matthew McConaughey talks with members of the Texas Longhorns in the locker room at half time during the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer talks with players in the locker room at halftime during the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns touch the longhorns before the game against LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players listen to coaches in the locker room at half time during the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns fans watch the game against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow #9 celebrates a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players watch action against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay #6, runs to the end zone for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players watch action against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 looks for running room around LSU Tigers defenders Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Detail of Hook 'em Horns during the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers game, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 calls a play against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22, pauses during the game against the Texas Longhorns Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1, catches a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jalen Green #3, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles #13 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles #13 looks for room around LSU Tigers linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. #45 and Todd Harris Jr. #4, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 and teamamtes watch action against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman (left) talks with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron after the game Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players gather during "The Eyes of Texas" after the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players gather during "The Eyes of Texas" after the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns players walk off the field after the game with the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) The Texas Longhorns football team prays in the locker room after the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Members of the Texas Longhorns touch the longhorns as they walk to the field after half time during the game against LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman talks with the team in the locker room after the game against the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 and teammates listen to head coach Tom Herman speak after the game against LSU Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. LSU won 45-38. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas ) Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Tim Beck hugs quarterback Sam Ehlinger after their 45-38 loss to the LSU Tigers Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. ( Photo by Edward A. Ornelas )