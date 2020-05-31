Behind the scenes of the Patriots' virtual 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was a unique one for the New England Patriots, along with the rest of the league.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was held virtually and brought along an entirely new set of challenges for organizations. Fortunately, the draft went on without a hitch and was a major success.

Friday, the Patriots released a behind-the-scenes video of their virtual draft that is a fascinating watch for fans.

Watch below:

We could have used more of Bill Belichick's dog Nike, who was the star of the draft, but still a cool video nonetheless. It just goes to show how much work is put in behind the scenes, and how great of a job each NFL organization did to make it as smooth as possible.

