Behind the scenes of the NFL's Super Bowl LVII commercial 'NFL Slimetime'
Behind the scenes of the NFL's Super Bowl LVII commercial featuring International Flag Football champion Diana Flores.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Chris Simms believes Brock Purdy has a clear edge over Trey Lance in the battle for the 49ers' starting quarterback position in 2023.
Bradberry's holding penalty effectively handed the Chiefs a Super Bowl title. They don't seem keen on letting him forget it.
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]
With the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks away, here's a primer for the Bears, including potential targets and Day 3 sleepers.
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports