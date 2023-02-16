Behind the scenes of the NFL's Super Bowl LVII commercial 'NFL Slimetime'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”