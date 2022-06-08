Behind-the-scenes look at the NFL Films camera that captured 'Immaculate Reception'
Although Colin Kaepernick's future with the Las Vegas Raiders is unclear, Derek Carr said that he would be a "great" addition to the team.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is holding a fundraiser in Pittsburgh as a “final farewell” to the city.
Cast your vote and let us know.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will miss this week's three-day minicamp and the start of training camp after having back surgery. Coach Frank Reich said Leonard was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday when Indy opened its final week of offseason workouts. It's unclear when the three-time All-Pro will return to action though Reich remains hopeful Leonard will play in the Sept. 11 season opener at Houston.
Trading one in-limbo QB for another would be interesting but seems unlikely:
WR Juwann Winfree made the play of the day during the Packers' first minicamp practice on Tuesday.
Perhaps the most significant development from Monday in the Deshaun Watson situation was no development at all. Specifically, the lack of a response from Watson’s team to the 24th lawsuit could end up creating significant consequences for Watson with the league and/or the team. Attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement on Monday indicating that he’s [more]
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has publicly called out the Tampa Bay Rays players who opted out of wearing an LGBTQ Pride Month logo during a game. “Absolute joke,” Flaherty wrote in a tweet on Sunday, quoting a tweet from TMZ Sports on the matter. Flaherty’s response came after Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen…
A Miami Dolphins six-pack after the final offseason practice open to the media on Tuesday:
Phil Mickelson arrived in London on Tuesday morning having admitted that his gambling reached "reckless" proportions that "embarrass" him, but claiming "hundreds of hours of therapy" have since fixed "the addiction".
Aaron Rodgers announced on March 8 he was returning to the Packers for 2022. Nine days later, the Packers traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Pete Doughterty of ESPN asked Rodgers on Tuesday whether the quarterback was “taken aback” when Adams told Rodgers he wanted to leave. Rodgers defended General Manager Brian Gutekunst [more]
He's still not buying in on Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term starter.
Live blog for Day 1 of Patriots minicamp on June 7, 2022
A report has put Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a more disturbing light
The Saudi rebel circuit has been accused of being “heavy handed” with its rules on fan conduct for this week’s opening $25million LIV Golf Series here at Centurion Club, as well as being “over-protective” of the players particularly in regards to the media.
Pittsburgh is shaping up for a QB competition between Tubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Riddell's new Axiom model is custom-designed for each player and features a more integrated facemask and visor for improved protection. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dustin Johnson said Tuesday his move to LIV Golf "was best for me and my family." We take a photographic look at the Johnson-Gretzky family.
"There was countless hours with so many different people trying to teach me certain things, and it was just brain overload."
Andrew Whitworth is "dominating grocery store runs" in retirement and seems to be loving it