Behind the scenes look in Dolphins' draft room for each pick of 2021

Kyle Crabbs
2 min read
The Miami Dolphins have officially joined the party. NFL franchises are taking advantage of last month’s NFL draft to provide their fans with some tremendous content surrounding the weekend-long effort to secure the best possible players to add to each team — and now the Dolphins are no exception. The Dolphins, who picked twice in the top-20 and four times in the top-42 picks, had plenty of action to create content with, that much was certain.

But whether or not the team would open up their draft room for any inside peeks was another story entirely. But indeed they have.

The Dolphins have released a new video dedicated to a behind the scenes look at the conversations that were had after each draft decision was made — including some of the conversations between general manager Chris Grier, owner Steve Ross and head coach Brian Flores and the newest members of the Dolphins from inside the draft room.

You can watch the video for yourself below:

Now, the Dolphins may have rolled back the curtain to welcome fans into some of the conversations on draft night, but they avoided the kind of fascinating leaks from the draft room that other teams, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, did in their own respective video series. The Jaguars’ video was of particular interest do Dolphins fans because is revealed that the team apparently has the same grade on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle that they did on the No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

But even without any leaks on player grades or things of that nature, this look into the Dolphins’ effort at the end of April is still a welcomed look into the process for Miami’s leadership. And soon before long, we will be get our first look into the team’s process of continuing their upward trajectory when the team takes the field for the 2021 season.

