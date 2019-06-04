Behind the scenes of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

has completed two events of the 12 scheduled this season and during each event the NASCAR Plaza in Charlotte, N.C., turns into its own race control to bring the league alive for teams, racers and fans.





“This has been a really fun and unique project to work on and develop,” said Martin. “Bringing the gaming world and television technology together was a challenge at first but once we figured out how to come up with a common language to merge the two worlds, it has been a lot of fun.”

Martin said the technology used in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League to showcase the races, offers television producers a unique and different way to broadcast the virtual races.

“We have the capability through our technology to give the producers and directors in-car cameras for all 14 cars in each race,” said Martin. “We can also provide drone footage of the races from above the cars or any angle on the car that they might want to showcase the action during a race.”

While the association with NASCAR is very evident, Martin feels this league is an opportunity to combine fans of the gaming and NASCAR world together through how the races are called and televised.

“We want the broadcasters to talk differently and stand out during each race,” Martin added. “We also want the cars to look different, a little edge to it and it’s still sports, but we want to have fun.”

and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League drivers the ability to communicate before, during and after each race.

“The technology of discord allows gamers to talk to one another during the race and also us in the control room the ability to bring a unique perspective of bringing any driver on the broadcast at anytime which is unique to our league,” said Martin.

leading the team.

. “We have a league where the drivers are pros and are members of each NASCAR team. Our job is to make them stars and I think they will be as this grows.”

Politch and his staff assemble several hours ahead of the start time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One races to discuss storylines, test equipment and sit through a full production meeting exactly like they do on regular NASCAR racing broadcasts on network television.

Announcers are given input and also share storylines to prepare for the pre-race show that is on approximately 15 minutes before the start of races with the control room in Charlotte reaching out to drivers from as far away as California or as close as 15 miles away.

feels sets this apart from anything he has ever done on linear television.

said. “We want to appeal to the younger, gaming community and show this to the world and we think it the best way to cover this league.

“Showcase all the things of this to describe how unique it really is.”

. He described what he has at his disposal to keep things running smoothly.

“Through Discord we’re able to communicate with the drivers much like NASCAR officials call a race in the tower at the track,” said Martin. “One thing we have the capability to do is actually remove a car from the game if they don’t follow rules and race direction. We haven’t had to use that and hope we never do, but it’s built into the game if we need to use it at any time.”

and Martin both agree the drivers in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League get emotional and take this very seriously, just like their teammates in NASCAR.

“In the first race we had some drivers upset with one another,” said Martin. “This is important to the drivers and the teams that drafted them to participate in the league and it shows on how intense the races have been so far this season.”

Through the Race Team Alliance, 14 NASCAR teams (13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and JR Motorsports from the NASCAR Xfinity Series) are participating in the league with two drivers that were drafted in March. Each driver is an actual member of the team and are on the payroll with some teams already securing sponsors.

The Wood Brothers were one of the first teams to sign a sponsor Spin with No. 1 overall draft pick Slade Gavitt winning the season opener for the PlayStation drivers.

